Packers Provide Important Injury Updates Before First Practice of Training Camp
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers receiver Christian Watson is a “freak,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said before the first practice of training camp on Wednesday, but not so much of a freak that he’ll be on the practice field anytime soon.
“No, he’s not going to practice – like full practice – in training camp,” Gutekunst said.
Still, after tearing an ACL in the regular-season finale against Chicago, he’s progressing quickly in his comeback.
“He’s a freak,” Gutekunst said. “He did a run test the other day look great. You know, again, it’s an ACL and it’s a second one. So, we’re going to take our time with it. I’m sure there’s going to be a time where he’s really pressing to get out there, but he’s doing great.”
On Friday, the Packers placed starting center Elgton Jenkins and undrafted rookie running back Amar Johnson on the non-football injury list and placed Watson, starting linebacker Quay Walker, rookie defensive end Collin Oliver, rookie cornerback Micah Robinson and rookie offensive lineman John Williams on the physically unable to perform list.
Here’s what Gutekunst and coach Matt LaFleur had to say about some of those players.
Gutekunst on Elgton Jenkins, who did not participate in the offseason practices and is looking for a new contract as he moves from guard to center:
“He’s working through a back thing and, hopefully, he’ll be out there soon. All these guys need as many reps as they can get. Obviously, Elgton probably less than most, but getting them out there will be important.”
Gutekunst has said Jenkins has “All-Pro” potential at center. It’s the injury, no behind-the-scenes drama, keeping him off the field.
“Elgton’s always done right by us. I think we’ve always done right by him. And we’re excited to be able to do that. We’re excited to kind of see him move to this new position because we really do think he has an opportunity to really help our football team. Certainly, he played center in college and he was excellent at it. Our football team needs as many reps with him out there as possible, but we’ve got to get to this back thing first.”
LaFleur is eager to get Jenkins on the field to start building chemistry on a revamped offensive line.
“I think the rapport when you talk about your offensive line is critical, especially when you talk about the center position. I think a lot of times it can often be overlook in regards to all the nuances that position entails. You are the guy making all the calls. Obviously, you touch the ball on every play. The only other guy other than the quarterback that touches the ball on every play and there's nothing more important than that. So just the ability for really the entire offense to get off on the snap count, a lot of that rests on the shoulder of the center.”
Gutekunst on Quay Walker, who is looking for a new contract as he enters the final season of his rookie deal:
‘He had that (ankle) cleanup and he’s still working through that. Certainly, we would like to have Quay around here for a number of years and, hopefully, we can work to that end. I think we’d like to take him off [PUP] shortly here, but he’s still probably a week or so away from getting out there.
Gutekunst on Collin Oliver, who missed most of his senior season at Oklahoma State with a foot injury, didn’t practice in the offseason due to a hamstring injury.
“He’s working through it. I mean, these things usually take a few weeks. So, he’s probably a few weeks away, but we’re excited to get him out there when he can. Those things, particularly what he went through in his last season in college, it’s a little bit delicate. You want to make sure you give him the time to fully get out there and not rush him back.”
Gutekunst on John Williams, who did not practice during the offseason:
“He was here the whole time. At the end of some of the offseason stuff, he had a little bit of a back issue that they had to go in and look at, and so it’ll be a little bit of time there.”
