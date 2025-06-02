Packers’ Roster Ranked Eighth-Most Complete … But There’s a Catch
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers, the NFL’s youngest team the last two years, reached the playoffs the last two seasons. With minimal losses in free agency this offseason, they not surprisingly have one of the best rosters in the NFL.
NFL.com’s Eric Edholm ranked the “Top 10 most complete” rosters for the upcoming season. The Packers ranked eighth.
Edholm pointed to the plethora of deep draft classes that general manager Brian Gutekunst has assembled. While he hasn’t been perfect, he’s made so many picks – 80 in eight years – that he’s hit on enough players to put together “one of the league's most solid and competitive rosters.”
The problem for the Packers is the strength of the NFC, in general, and the NFC North, in particular. While Green Bay is No. 8, it’s only No. 5 in the NFC and No. 3 in the North. In the division, the Packers rank behind the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings.
The Lions, who went 15-2 last year despite a plethora of injuries to their defense, are third, even with two new coordinators and a tough schedule. The offense is loaded and the defense will “improve simply by getting back a hoard of injured players from last season, starting with Aidan Hutchinson,” Edholm said.
Plus, the Lions used their first-round pick on run-stopping defensive tackle Tyleik Williams and improved at cornerback with D.J. Reed.
The Vikings, who went 14-3, are sixth, even with their enormous question mark at quarterback with J.J. McCarthy replacing Sam Darnold. However, the rest of the offense is loaded and the defense got stronger with the additions of defensive tackles Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Allen.
“It’s difficult to precisely place the Vikings, who have a Formula 1 roster but a learner’s permit driver,” Edholm said of McCarthy. “How do you properly rank a talented squad with a quarterback who has just 30 snaps in a preseason game under his belt?”
For the Packers to take the next step, quarterback Jordan Love must do the same.
“The support system is there,” Edholm wrote. “Green Bay boasts a capable offensive line, a wealth of WR talent, an emerging star at tight end (Tucker Kraft) and the running of Josh Jacobs, who's coming off a terrific first season in Green and Gold. If first-round WR Matthew Golden can step right in as a threat, this is a top-10 offense.”
That line powered Jacobs’ big first season and generally provided strong protection, with Green Bay ranking third in sack percentage allowed. However, the unit was under siege in the playoff loss to the Eagles, leading Gutekunst to spend big money on guard Aaron Banks in free agency and expending significant capital on Anthony Belton in the draft.
Last year’s defense was one of the better units in the NFL, even with an inconsistent pass rush and the prolonged absence of Jaire Alexander. Will the defense “hold up its end of the bargain” again, Edholm wondered. Cornerback Nate Hobbs was added in free agency but the only additions made through the draft were four Day 3 selections.
However, the hope is the growth will come from within via new defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington and a Year 2 jump from linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, who had an impactful rookie season.
“The evaluation of Love makes this ranking trickier,” Edholm concluded, “and there are some areas on defense that might be in less-than-ideal shape. Solving the organization's chronic special-teams ailments also could save Packers fans from some anguish. But all told, this is a fairly strong team, lacking major red flags. Green Bay's ranking would be solidified should Love show improvement.”
With the overall power of their roster, the Lions are heavy favorites to win the NFC North at FanDuel Sportsbook. The Packers have the second-shortest odds. The questions at quarterback have the Vikings third.