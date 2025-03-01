Packers Select Cornerbacks, Pass Rusher, Quarterback in Seven-Round Mock Draft
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Fresh off his 4.39-second time in the 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine, the Green Bay Packers wound up with Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron in a new seven-round mock draft at Pro Football Network.
With five interceptions and 16 passes defensed in 2024, Barron won the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s top defensive.
“You’d have a hard time finding cornerbacks more fluid, explosive, and intelligent with the playmaking mentality that he has,” PFN’s Jacob Infante wrote. “His inside-outside versatility and ability to play safety in a pinch make him a valuable piece for a secondary.”
Barron played in the slot in 2022 and 2023 and moved to the perimeter in 2024. He was superb with a catch rate of 54.4 percent, zero touchdowns allowed and a 34.2 passer rating.
“I’m definitely confident in zone and man,” Barron said this week. “I played man in the slot. I played man even in our zone coverage. Our Cover-3 was a match-3. We matched a lot of red lights (quick passes), so that’s how I had a lot of PBUs on red lights.
“I’m most definitely confident in my ability. I’m the most efficient and most consistent DB in playing all four roles. I played dime, corner, safety and nickel. Having that in my bag and knowing I can be moved around and to benefit anybody’s team, I know that will help.”
The Packers’ first three picks were used on defenders, with Ohio State defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau in the second round and Florida State defensive tackle Joshua Farmer in the third round.
Tuimoloau led the Big Ten with 12.5 sacks in 2024 to help the Buckeyes win the national championship. Farmer had nine sacks and 15 tackles for losses during his final two seasons at FSU.
Tuimoloau is a “gifted athlete with speed and power that would make him a considerable threat opposite Rashan Gary,” Infante wrote.
The Day 3 picks included a guard in the fourth round, a running back in the fifth, a receiver in the sixth and a quarterback and a cornerback in the seventh.
The quarterback was Taylor Elgersma from Wilfrid Laurier, a Canadian school that won the Vanier Cup national championship game. After winning Canada’s version of the Heisman Trophy, he was picked for the Senior Bowl.
“This has just been a huge blessing,” he told the London (Ontario) Free Press. “It’s been an amazing opportunity and an unbelievable experience. It shows hard work is paying off.”
Scouts are intrigued by his potential.
“There was a lot of excitement just the way the ball came out of his hand,” NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said before the Scouting Combine. “He was still more of a late-round, priority free-agent situation. But he’s got some size. Just in the brief exposure I had to him watching him there, I think you have something to work with.”
Elgersma grew up playing hockey before trying football in 10th grade. The Senior Bowl was his first time playing 11-man football; the Canadian game features 12 men on both sides of the ball.
“This is my first time taking 11-on-11 snaps. It’s exciting for me to get that opportunity,” he told The Athletic. “I think I have the frame, I have the size for this level, I have the arm talent. So, what it’s all about for me is cleaning up my mechanics, cleaning up my footwork, continuing to improve and getting used to this American game.”
The Packers are set at quarterback with Jordan Love and impressive backup Malik Willis back for 2025, but general manager Brian Gutekunst wouldn’t rule out drafting one this year because of the importance of the position.
Gutekunst used a seventh-round pick last year on Michael Pratt to challenge Sean Clifford. Ultimately, when neither emerged as the obvious backup to Love, he traded for Willis, released Pratt and dispatched Clifford to the practice squad.
“I think we really liked Sean last year and then, obviously, we took one, Michael, last year,” Gutekunst said at the Combine. “We haven’t carried three in a while on the 53 but I wouldn’t be opposed to doing that if we had the right guys there.”