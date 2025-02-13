Packers Seven-Round Mock Draft 2.0: First-Round Receiver
And just like that, we’re on to the offseason.
The Super Bowl has come and gone. The Philadelphia Eagles dethroned the Kansas City Chiefs with a dominant 40-22 victory over the two-time defending champions. While the celebration in Philadelphia will continue well into the spring, the rest of the NFL world has turned to the offseason.
The Green Bay Packers got a jumpstart on that process with a 22-10 loss to the eventual champions on Jan. 12.
Since the Packers were not playing in the Super Bowl, some of their players were able to take in the atmosphere on Radio Row.
While Jordan Love gave the politically correct answers when asked about his team, Josh Jacobs was a little bolder, claiming his team needed “three pieces” to get it over the top and into Super Bowl LX.
One of those pieces, Jacobs said, should be a No. 1 receiver. While Jacobs meant a “proven” veteran, in this mock draft using the Pro Football Network simulator the Packers were able to grant Jacobs his wish by doing something they have not done since 2002.
Round 1, Pick 23: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
For the first time since Javon Walker was selected out of Florida State, the Packers grab a receiver in the first round.
Yes, I know the history and I know what you’re going to say. But they also were never going to pick a linebacker in the first round before they selected Quay Walker. Jordan Love was never going to be picked by the Packers until he was.
Reality is, Brian Gutekunst is predictable, but only to a point.
The other reality is Green Bay’s receiver room needs an infusion of talent and health. Romeo Doubs suffered two concussions last season, and the last one was a scary scene in Philadelphia. Christian Watson may not play until November due to a torn ACL.
That leaves Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, Bo Melton and Malik Heath as healthy receivers. That’s not exactly a receiver room that inspires confidence.
Golden was one of the breakout stars of the expanded College Football Playoff. That included a seven-catch 149-yard performance against Arizona State in the quarterfinals.
Overall, he caught 59 passes for 987 yards and scored nine times for the Longhorns in 2024. He’s a big play waiting to happen. Golden caught a pass for at least 20 yards in every game but one.
Round 2, Pick 54: JT Tuimoloau, edge, Ohio State
The Eagles tormented the Chiefs with a pass rush that dominated from start to finish.
A couple days after the season-ending loss in Philadelphia, Packers coach Matt LaFleur quipped that he’d never seen a quarterback complete a pass while on his back.
JT Tuimoloau was an expert in getting quarterbacks to the ground for Ohio State’s suffocating defense in 2024. Of the tandem that was Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer, Tuimoloau was more productive with a Big Ten-leading 12.5 sacks along with 22 tackles for losses.
Tuimoloau’s sack production rose in each of his four seasons in Columbus, and with the Packers looking to add some punch to their inconsistent pass rush, he could be just what the doctor ordered.
Round 3, Pick 87: Zy Alexander, CB, LSU
Looking for more playmaking in the secondary?
The Packers certainly could be, especially with Jaire Alexander unlikely to return.
Xavier McKinney accounted for more than half of Green Bay’s interceptions in the secondary in 2024. McKinney had eight interceptions in his first season in Green Bay. The rest of Green Bay’s defensive backs totaled seven.
Chances are McKinney won’t pick off eight passes again in 2025, so they’ll likely need those turnovers to come from more places.
Alexander had 13 interceptions in four seasons – nine in 2021 and 2022 at Southeastern Louisiana and four in 2023 and 2024 at LSU. He fits the size thresholds the Packers typically value at cornerback, but this will come down to his testing numbers at the Scouting Combine.
Round 4, Pick 123: Darius Alexander, DT, Toledo
Alexander adds some size to the defensive line room, weighing in at 304 pounds. With TJ Slaton set to be a free agent and contracts expiring for Devonte Wyatt, Karl Brooks and Colby Wooden within the next two years, the defensive tackle group needs some reinforcements.
Alexander could have been confused with Dikembe Mutombo with his ability to bat passes down at the line of scrimmage. Alexander had four passes defensed in his final year at Toledo and hauled in one interception that he returned for 58 yards. He had 3.5 sacks and a career-high eight tackles for losses in 2024, when he posted elite PFF numbers in pass-rush win rate and run-stop percentage.
Round 5, Pick 160: Ozzy Trapilo, OL, Boston College
The offensive line gets its first addition with this mountain of a man, who was listed at 6-foot-8 and 309 pounds. Trapilo was at Boston College when Jeff Hafley was coach, so there is some connection.
He was a pass-blocking savant during his time in college, earning a 81.0 pass blocking grade at PFF during his final season. He started at left tackle in 2022 and right tackle in 2023 and 2024. PFF charged him with a total of two sacks during those two seasons.
At minimum, Trapilo has a chance to compete for the swing-tackle job and adds some competition to the back of roster, where Travis Glover, Kadeem Telfort and Andre Dillard saw action a season ago.
Round 6, Pick 200: Demetrius Knight Jr., LB, South Carolina
A rare six-year player in college, Knight played four seasons at Georgia Tech and one at Charlotte before finishing at South Carolina. In 2024, he had 82 tackles, including eight for losses, and three forced fumbles. In 2023, he had 96 tackles and three interceptions.
The Packers’ linebacker group is relatively inexperienced with Isaiah McDuffie and Eric Wilson set to become free agents in March.
That leaves Quay Walker as the elder statesman. Depending on what the Packers do with his fifth-year option, he could be playing on an expiring deal. Edgerrin Cooper had an excellent season as a rookie and Ty’Ron Hopper had the equivalent of a redshirt season.
Round 7, Pick 239: Ja’Corey Brooks, WR, Louisville
A double-dip at receiver. Brooks was invited to the East-West Shrine Bowl after transferring from Alabama to be the leading receiver at Louisville.
Brooks had nine touchdowns in 2024, including an 86-yard score against SMU in early October. His speed and penchant for explosive plays could make him an attractive late-round option.
Round 7, Pick 251: Brady Cook, QB, Missouri
The quarterback position is solidified. Jordan Love is the starter. Malik Willis is the backup. It’s hard to see a team giving up an asset enticing enough for the Packers to trade Willis away.
Gutekunst did say last year, however, that he wanted to get back into the practice of picking quarterbacks and developing them every year.
Brady Cook was Missouri’s primary starter for each of the last three seasons and always had a passer rating over 100. He had 31 touchdowns vs. eight interceptions in 2023 and 2024. He could compete with Sean Clifford for a spot as the third quarterback whether on the active roster or the practice squad.
What Worked?
Obviously, adding a weapon early in the draft like Matthew Golden is something that would be exciting. Golden is ready to contribute early as long as he picks up Green Bay’s offense.
Grabbing a pass rusher in the second round with experience as a 4-3 defensive end should help Green Bay beef up its pass rush and give it some insurance in case Lukas Van Ness does not take the next step in his development next season.
Zy Alexander is an interesting prospect to add to the secondary and would provide some competition to Carrington Valentine, Keisean Nixon and whoever else the Packers add prior to the draft.
What Didn’t Work?
Having just watched the Eagles tear apart Kansas City’s prolific offense by beating them up on both sides of the line of scrimmage, not adding an offensive lineman until the third day of the draft is something that is worth considering as an opportunity cost of prioritizing other positions.
The same is true for the interior defensive line. It’s a position we were unable to add to until the third day of the draft. There may be a need for a high-impact player at that position with Kenny Clark potentially in decline and the uncertainties that follow everyone else in that position group.