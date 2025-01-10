Packer Central

Packers Star Xavier McKinney Named to Official NFL All-Pro Team

Zach Tom, Elgton Jenkins, Keisean Nixon and Edgerrin Cooper also got votes for the official All-Pro team.

Bill Huber

Green Bay Packers All-Pro safety Xavier McKinney
Green Bay Packers All-Pro safety Xavier McKinney / Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers safety Xavier McKinney was voted first-team All-Pro by The Associated Press, in voting released on Friday.

The AP team is considered the official All-Pro team.

A national panel of 50 media members votes on the team. First-place votes (in parentheses) are worth three points and second-place votes are worth one point.

McKinney was the No. 2 at safety behind Detroit’s Kerby Joseph. Joseph led the NFL with nine interceptions and McKinney was next with eight.

Zach Tom was the No. 3 right tackle, Elgton Jenkins was the No. 4 left guard, and Keisean Nixon (at cornerback and returner) and linebacker Edgerrin Cooper earned votes, as well.

This story will be updated.

Offense

Quarterbacks

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore, 109 (30); Josh Allen, Buffalo 78 (18); Joe Burrow, Cincinnati 13 (2).

Running Backs

Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia, 146 (48);  Derrick Henry, Baltimore 52 (2); Jahmyr Gibbs 2.

Fullbacks

Patrick Ricard, Baltimore, 99 (27); Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco, 88 (22); Michael Burton, Denver, 6; C.J. Ham, Minnesota, 5 (1); Alec Ingold, Miami, 1, Hunter Luepke, Dallas, 1.

Tight Ends

Brock Bowers, Las Vegas, 101 (27); George Kittle, San Francisco, 88 (22); Trey McBride, Arizona, 5; Mark Andrews, Baltimore, 4 (1); Travis Kelce, Kansas City, 2.

Wide Receivers

Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati, 150 (50); Justin Jefferson, Minnesota, 150 (50); Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit, 130 (40); Terry McLaurin, Washington, 41 (2); CeeDee Lamb, Dallas, 37 (3); A.J. Brown, Philadelphia, 24 (4); Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville, 22; Malik Nabers, New York Giants, 12; Mike Evans, Tampa Bay, 10; Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams, 9 (1); Jerry Jeudy, Cleveland, 5; Drake London, Atlanta, 4; Zay Flowers, Baltimore, 2; Tee Higgins, Cincinnati, 1; Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle, 1; Courtland Sutton, Denver, 1; Jameson Williams, Detroit, 1.

Left Tackles

Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay, 98 (28); Jordan Mailata, Philadelphia, 46 (13); Dion Dawkins, Buffalo, 26 (5); Rashawn Slater, Los Angeles Chargers, 13 (3); Garett Bolles, Denver, 9; Laremy Tunsil, Houston, 7 (1); Trent Williams, San Francisco, 1.

Left Guards

Joe Thuney, Kansas City, 129 (41); Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis, 43 (8); Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia, 18 (1); Elgton Jenkins, Green Bay, 10.

Centers

Creed Humphrey, Kansas City, 137 (44); Frank Ragnow, Detroit, 35 (4); Tyler Linderbaum, Baltimore, 18 (1); Cam Jurgens, Philadelphia, 7 (1); Graham Barton, Tampa Bay, 1; Tyler Biadasz, Washington, 1; Zach Frazier, Pittsburgh, 1.

Right Guards

Quinn Meinerz, Denver, 74 (22); Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta, 60 (15); Trey Smith, Kansas City, 29 (5); Kevin Zeitler, Detroit, 26 (6); Sam Cosmi, Washington, 6 (1); Daniel Faalele, Baltimore, 3 (1); Mekhi Becton, Philadelphia, 1; Kevin Dotson, Los Angeles Rams, 1.

Right Tackles

Penei Sewell, Detroit, 119 (35); Lane Johnson, Philadelphia, 76 (15); Zach Tom, Green Bay, 3; Brian O’Neill, Minnesota, 2.

Defense

Edge Rushers

Myles Garrett, Cleveland, 140 (45); Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati, 118 (35); T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh, 63 (14); Nik Bonitto, Denver, 18 (2); Andrew Van Ginkel, Minnesota, 18 (2), Micah Parsons, Dallas, 15 (1); Jonathan Greenard, Minnesota, 13 (1); Danielle Hunter, Houston, 12; Will Anderson, Houston, 1; Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit, 1; Kyle Van Noy, Baltimore, 1.

Interior Linemen

Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh, 98 (29); Chris Jones, Kansas City, 93 (26); Zach Allen, Denver, 64 (16); Jalen Carter, Philadelphia, 48 (12); Leonard Williams, Seattle, 41 (8); Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants, 24 (5); Vita Vea, Tampa Bay, 13 (3); Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee, 8 (1); Nnamdi Madubuike, Baltimore, 4; Zach Sieler, Miami, 4; Kobie Turner, Los Angeles Rams, 3.

Linebackers

Zack Baun, Philadelphia, 138 (44); Fred Warner, San Francisco, 117 (36); Roquan Smith, Baltimore, 71 (20); Frankie Luvu, Washington, 53 (15), Bobby Wagner, Washington, 46 (11); Zaire Franklin, Indianapolis, 39 (8); Lavonte David, Tampa Bay, 18 (3); Daiyan Henley, Los Angeles Chargers 18 (3); Blake Cashman, Minnesota, 18 (1); Patrick Queen, Pittsburgh, 16 (3); Jack Campbell, Detroit, 16 (2); Kaden Elliss, Atlanta, 12 (1); Jordyn Brooks, Miami, 10 (1); Demario Davis, New Orleans, 6 (1); Nick Bolton, Kansas City, 6; Robert Spillane, Las Vegas, 5; Quincy Williams, New York Jets, 3 (1); Leo Chenal, Kansas City 2; Alex Anzalone, Detroit, 1; Edgerrin Cooper, Green Bay, 1; Nakobe Dean, Philadelphia, 1; Devin Lloyd, Jacksonville, 1; DeMarvion Overshown, Dallas, 1; Jamien Sherwood, New York Jets, 1.

Cornerbacks

Patrick Surtain II, Denver, 148 (49); Derek Stingley Jr., Houston, 91 (24); Trent McDuffie, Kansas City, 61 (15); Christian Gonzalez, New England, 32 (4); Denzel Ward, Cleveland, 23 (4); Byron Murphy, Minnesota, 20 (3); Christian Benford, Buffalo, 12 (1); Jaylon Johnson, Chicago, 4; Joey Porter Jr., Pittsburgh, 3; Quinyon Mitchell, Philadelphia, 2; Sauce Gardner, New York Jets, 1; Jaycee Horn, Carolina, 1; Keisean Nixon, Green Bay, 1; Jalen Ramsey, Miami, 2.

Slot Cornerbacks

Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore, 92 (26); Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers, 51 (13); Cooper DeJean, Philadelphia, 21 (6); Devon Witherspoon, Seattle, 16 (3); Garrett Williams, Arizona, 7; Deommodore Lenoir, San Francisco, 5 (1); Jourdan Lewis, Dallas, 5 (1); Mike Hilton, Cincinnati, 1; Taron Johnson, Buffalo, 1; Kenny Moore II, Indianapolis, 1.

Safeties

Kerby Joseph, Detroit, 120 (37); Xavier McKinney, Green Bay, 107 (31); Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore, 86 (23); Budda Baker, Arizona, 38 (7); Brian Branch, Detroit, 19; Jessie Bates III, Atlanta, 12 (1); Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh, 7 (1); Brandon Jones, Denver, 5; Camryn Bynum, Minnesota, 2; C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Philadelphia, 2; Calen Bullock, Houston, 1; Julian Love, Seattle, 1.

Special Teams

Placekickers

Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh, 127 (39); Brandon Aubrey, Dallas, 64 (10); Cameron Dicker, Los Angeles Chargers, 6; Chase McLaughlin, Tampa Bay, 3 (1).

Punters

Jack Fox, Detroit, 62 (15); Logan Cooke, Jacksonville, 58 (15); Tommy Townsend, Houston, 32 (9); AJ Cole, Las Vegas, 18 (5); Michael Dickson, Seattle, 18 (3); Ethan Evans, Los Angeles Rams, 6 (2); Corey Bojorquez, Cleveland, 4 (1); Matthew Hayball, New Orleans, 2.

Kick Returners

KaVontae Turpin, Dallas, 148 (49); Austin Ekeler, Washington, 11; Raheem Blackshear, Carolina, 9; Derius Davis, Los Angeles Chargers, 8; Keisean Nixon, Green Bay, 7; Ihmir Smith-Marsette, New York Giants, 6 (1); DeeJay Dallas, Arizona, 5; DeAndre Carter, Chicago, 2; Deebo Samuel, San Francisco, 2; Jerome Ford, Cleveland, 1; Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay, 1.

Punt Returners

Marvin Mims Jr., Denver, 114 (35); Kalif Raymond, Detroit, 60 (11); Marcus Jones, New England, 12 (2); Derius Davis, Los Angeles Chargers, 8 (1); KaVontae Turpin, Dallas, 4 (1); Calvin Austin, Pittsburgh, 2.

Special Teamers

Brenden Schooler, New England, 60 (16); J.T. Gray, New Orleans, 55 (15); Jeremy Reaves, Washington, 37 (11); KhaDarel Hodge, Atlanta, 26 (6); Nick Bellore, Washington, 5; Ashton Dulin, Indianapolis, 3 (1); Tavierre Thomas, Tampa Bay, 3 (1); Michael Hoecht, Los Angeles Rams, 3; Miles Killebrew, Pittsburgh, 2; James Pierre, Pittsburgh, 2; Luke Gifford, Tennessee, 1; Jon Rhattigan, Carolina, 1; Kelee Ringo, Philadelphia, 1; Trent Sherfield, Minnesota, 1.

Long Snappers

Andrew DePaola, Minnesota, 60 (16); Ross Matiscik, Jacksonville, 58 (15); Christian Kuntz, Pittsburgh, 12 (3); Joe Cardona, New England, 11 (3); Mitchell Fraboni, Denver, 8 (2); Josh Harris, Los Angeles Chargers, 7 (1); Scott Daly, Chicago, 7 (1); Reid Ferguson, Buffalo, 6 (2); Trent Sieg, Dallas, 6 (2); Jacob Bobenmoyer, Las Vegas, 5 (1); Morgan Cox, Tennessee, 4 (1); Thomas Hennessy, New York Jets, 3 (1); Liam McCullough, Atlanta, 3 (1); Taybor Pepper, San Francisco 3 (1), J.J. Jansen, Carolina, 2; Hogan Hatten, Detroit, 1; Casey Kreiter, New York Giants, 1; Tyler Ott, Washington, 1; Luke Rhodes, Indianapolis, 1; Jon Weeks, Houston, 1.

