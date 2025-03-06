Packers Take Cornerback in NFL Free Agency Mock Draft
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Unofficially, NFL free agency begins at 11 a.m. Monday with the so-called legal-tampering period, with signings allowed beginning with the start of the league-year at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
The Green Bay Packers have holes in their lineup and money to spend. Who will they sign?
For a fun exercise, CBS Sports put together a free-agent mock draft. The New England Patriots, with the most money to spend, had the first pick. The Green Bay Packers, with the 14th-most cap space, had the 14th pick.
With needs at cornerback, defensive line and receiver, CBS’s Cody Benjamin sent cornerback Carlton Davis to Green Bay.
“With Eric Stokes headed for free agency and Jaire Alexander also likely to set sail, their secondary is in dire need of cover men. Davis showed lots of grit with the rival Lions,” Benjamin wrote.
Davis, indeed, is one of the best cornerbacks on the market. The 28-year-old spent his first six seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before being traded to the Detroit Lions last year. He had two interceptions and 11 passes defensed.
According to SportRadar, he allowed a catch rate of 55.3 percent and 7.5 yards per target, both in line with his career marks of 57.3 percent and 7.2 yards per target. He was charged with two touchdowns and a 77.0 passer rating.
“I'm about to just lock s--- up,” Davis said during OTAs. “Excuse my French.”
He will not be cheap, as he announced on X.
Pro Football Focus projected a three-year deal worth $14.0 million annually.
Since the advent of the 17-game season in 2021, Davis has never played in more than 13 games. During those four seasons, he missed a total of 20 games. He missed the final three games of 2024 with a broken jaw.
The Packers have an enormous void at secondary. While Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine played well enough for the Packers to get to the playoffs, Alexander could be traded or released and Stokes and backups Corey Ballentine and Robert Rochell will be free agents.
“He’s been an elite player for a number of years,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said of Alexander at the Scouting Combine. “I think the past few years have been very frustrating for him and, certainly, for us, too, just because you want players like that on the field consistently and, when you can’t be because of injuries, that’s a tough thing.
“As a player I know he’s doing everything he can to be out there, but yeah, I think the last few years haven’t been where we wanted to be only because of injury but, obviously, very, very talented player.”
Davis was the third cornerback off the board.
At No. 11 – three spots ahead of Green Bay – Detroit wound up with cornerback Charvarious Ward. Meanwhile, former Packers receiver Davante Adams went to the Los Angeles Chargers and former Packers running back Aaron Jones landed with the Dallas Cowboys.
Meanwhile, at Pro Football Focus, Bradley Locker picked the “perfect” free-agent match for every team. His choice for the Packers? Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel. Samuel excels in Cover-3, and that’s a staple for Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley.
A second-round pick in 2021, the 25-year-old played in all 34 games with 31 starts in 2022 and 2023 but missed most of 2024 with a shoulder injury. For his career, SportRadar has charged him with a 59.5 percent catch rate with 14 touchdowns allowed, six interceptions and a 92.3 passer rating.