Packers Take Defensive Linemen in Three New Mock Drafts
GREEN BAY, Wis. – At defensive end, the Green Bay Packers didn’t get enough pass rush from Rashan Gary, Lukas Van Ness and Kingsley Enagbare. At defensive tackle, a key run stopper, T.J. Slaton, signed with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Three new mock drafts focused on those needs with Green Bay’s first-round pick.
Bleacher Report: Michigan DT Kenneth Grant
There’s a definite need at defensive tackle. Not only did Slaton leave in free agency but Kenny Clark will turn 30 in October and is coming off a down season and Devonte Wyatt could be a free agent next offseason, depending on what the Packers do with his fifth-round option.
Enter Michigan’s mammoth Kenneth Grant, a “mountain of a man” at 6-foot-3 5/8 and 331 pounds and Green Bay’s first-round pick in Bleacher Report’s latest.
“Especially after T.J. Slaton leaving in free agency to join the Cincinnati Bengals, the Packers could use some defensive tackle help,” Holder explained. “Grant gives the defense a run-stuffer to fill in for Slaton and prevents the defense from having to use Devonte Wyatt on early downs. Plus, the Michigan product has potential/upside as a pass-rusher."
During his final two seasons, he had 12 tackles for losses and 10 pass breakups.
“Just massive. He’s a people mover,” NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah said before the Scouting Combine. “You’re hoping and dreaming on this Dexter Lawrence-type ascension for him once he gets to the NFL. Hasn’t put it all together, but it’s all in there.”
The Vikings took a cornerback at No. 24 the Lions took Georgia defensive end Mykal Williams at No. 28.
Pro Football Focus: Boston College DE Donovan Ezeiruaku
No introductions would be needed between Donovan Ezeiruaku, the Packers’ first-round pick in a new mock at PFF, and defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley. Hafley’s was Ezeiruaku’s head coach at Boston College from 2021 through 2023.
With Hafley in Green Bay and with Ezeiruaku having developed his game, he had a monster final season of 16.5 sacks and 21 tackles for losses. He finished a half-sack behind Marshall’s Mike Green for No. 1 in the nation and was fourth in TFLs.
“Packers edge defenders posted the fifth-lowest PFF pass-rush grade in the NFL last season,” PFF’s Dalton Wasserman wrote. “The team could opt to wait for their other young players to develop, but things haven’t looked promising so far on that front. Ezeiruaku is familiar with defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley from their days together at Boston College. He also just finished a terrific final college season with a 90.5 PFF pass-rush grade.”
At 6-foot-2 and 248 pounds, he quite possibly is too short for Green Bay’s historic tastes. However, Georgia’s Mykel Williams and Texas A&M’s Shemar Stewart were off the board. At defensive tackle, Michigan’s Kenneth Grant, Ole Miss’ Walter Nolen and Oregon’s Derrick Harmon were available; Grant went to an NFC North rival.
The 33rd Team: Texas A&M Shemar Stewart
Stewart’s background should be familiar by now. He’s a size-speed freak at the position with a perfect 10.0 Relative Athletic Score. His production, however, didn’t match the potential with three consecutive seasons of 1.5 sacks.
He was the Packers’ first-round pick in The 33rd Team’s latest mock.
“Green Bay takes the opportunity here to add one of the most dynamic prospects in the entire draft, Shemar Stewart,” Kyle Crabbs wrote. “The Packers' development of him will be key to how well the pick pays off, as Lukas Van Ness hasn't made the needed leap to play opposite Rashan Gary.”
Stewart is Crabbs’ ninth overall prospect with a pro comparison to Jadeveon Clowney because of his “combination of length, power, first-step explosive power and short-area agility.”
At receiver, Texas’ Matthew Golden and Arizona’s Tet McMillan were off the board. The Vikings took a fast, playmaking cornerback at No. 24.