Packers Take ‘Game Wrecker’ in Todd McShay’s Return to Mock Drafting
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Former ESPN NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay has a newsletter. And, for the first time in two years, a mock draft.
For the Green Bay Packers, the first-round pick was used on Mississippi defensive tackle Walter Nolen.
“Nolen is an absolute game wrecker against the run, with impressive quickness and power that would fit nicely next to Kenny Clark, Rashan Gary and Devonte Wyatt along Green Bay’s defensive front seven,” McShay wrote.
“While Nolen has a lot of disruptive qualities as a pass rusher, he’ll need to improve his closing ability at the next level. The Packers also have needs at corner, edge, offensive line and wide receiver.”
At Powell (Tenn.) High School, he was USA Today’s High School Defensive Football Player of the Year. After two seasons at Texas A&M, he transferred to Mississippi for the 2024 season and became the 14th consensus first-team All-American in program history with 6.5 sacks, 14 tackles for losses, 48 tackles and three passes defensed.
Before the Senior Bowl, Nolen called himself “the next Aaron Donald.”
“I feel like I can do it all,” he told The Draft Network.” Aaron Donald did it all at the highest level. I’m a younger, upcoming version of Aaron Donald. I just can’t wait to show everybody that when I get this opportunity I’m being blessed with.”
Nolen was dominant at times. He finished with 35 pressures, with a combined 13 in back-to-back SEC games against South Carolina and LSU. His pressure count and pressure rate (10.9 percent) ranked among the draft-class leaders at defensive tackle, according to PFF.
“With his length and surge off the ball, Nolen creates immediate force and can be a play-wrecker because of how quickly he penetrates gaps,” wrote The Athletic’s Dane Brugler, who ranked Nolen at No. 29 overall.
The Packers could have an immediate need on the defensive line with TJ Slaton headed to free agency.
When healthy, Devonte Wyatt thrived last season in Jeff Hafley’s scheme. The athletic Nolen could make the same impact.
“Nolen is a twitchy defensive tackle who fits best in a penetrating style of defense,” wrote NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah, who ranked Nolen as the No. 26 player in the class. “Ole Miss slanted him quite often in its defensive scheme and he created some early wins versus the run and pass.”
Nolen was a finalist for the Outland Trophy, which goes to the best lineman in the country, to live up to the preseason hype.
“The guy is a monster,” quarterback Jaxson Dart said. “I think he’s one of the best players in the whole country. His God-given ability is incredible, and I thought he’s had a great offseason and has been somebody that has taken another step in his growth. He’s excited for this season and to put his name on the map.”
After Green Bay’s pick at No. 23, the Minnesota Vikings drafted a potential replacement for Aaron Jones, offensive tackles went at No. 25 and No. 26, and the Detroit Lions grabbed Texas A&M defensive end Shemar Stewart at No. 28.
Stewart, a frequent pick for the Packers in mock drafts, had 1.5 sacks in each of his three collegiate seasons.
“Some evaluators have been scared off by his relative lack of production, but he has the type of game that translates to the next level,” McShay concluded. “I expect him to be a better player in the NFL than he’s been in college.”