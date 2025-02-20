Packers Take ‘Game Wrecker’ in Todd McShay’s Return to Mock Drafting

Walter Nolen (#2 @OleMissFB) is a game wrecker on the inside. Disruptive as both a run stopper and pass rusher.



Strength. Power. Body control. Hand use. Motor. Competitiveness.

It's all there.



Look at how much he displaces the LT on the first play 👀#NFLDraft2025 pic.twitter.com/u5SRT9aLO0