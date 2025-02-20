Packers Pick Pass Rusher in Athletic’s Beat Writer Mock Draft
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Can a player with three consecutive seasons of 1.5 sacks upgrade the Green Bay Packers’ suspect pass rush?
Texas A&M’s Shemar Stewart was the Packers’ pick in The Athletic’s beat writer mock draft.
Given general manager Brian Gutekunst’s track record, you’d have to think Stewart would be a strong consideration if he’s available at No. 23 of the first round. He’s got the size (6-foot-5, 281 pounds) and athleticism (he’ll show it at next week’s Scouting Combine) the Packers tend to covet more than production.
The Packers selected Rashan Gary in the first round in 2019. He had 10.5 sacks in three seasons at Michigan, including 3.5 sacks in 2018. The Packers selected Lukas Van Ness in the first round in 2023. In two seasons at Iowa, he had 13.5 sacks.
They were dominant in comparison to Stewart, who had 4.5 sacks and 12 tackles for losses at Texas A&M. Not in 2024. Total in three seasons.
However, he was one of the most dominant players at the Senior Bowl, hinting at the untapped potential simmering just below the surface.
“The likes of Rashan Gary, Kenny Clark and Lukas Van Ness underperformed from a pass-rush standpoint, so perhaps they need a jolt in the form of another first-round pass rusher,” explained Packers beat writer Matt Schneidman.
“This one has to be an instant impact player, though. No more multi-year projects who get buried on the depth chart like Gary and Van Ness. Gutekunst said it’s time for the Packers to start competing for championships now.”
Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Stewart ranked No. 9 overall. Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com has Stewart ranked No. 27.
“Stewart is a long, dynamic and athletic edge rusher,” Jeremiah wrote in his top-50 rankings. “He generates a lot of pressures but struggles to finish in the passing game. That’s why his low sack total (4.5 in three seasons) is misleading. He still impacts the game, even without major sack production.”
Stewart said “power” is the best part of his pass-rushing repertoire. That’s long been the starting skill-set for Green Bay’s pass rushers.
“I don’t think nobody could stop my power if I do everything right,” he said at the Senior Bowl.
The Packers ranked eighth in sacks and 10th in sack percentage in 2024. However, the sack production came and went depending on the breeze. Gary had 7.5 sacks, including five in the final eight games. Van Ness had only three – one less than undrafted free agent Brenton Cox had in seven games.
“With pass rushers, you can never have enough,” Gutekunst said at the end of the season. “And I thought there were times this year we did that we were able to rush with four. I think every team in the league, that’s how you’s prefer to do it. There was periods of time where we didn’t do that well enough. I think everybody understands that that affects your football team.”
The Packers’ pass rush dominated at times, including eight sacks against Tennessee and seven against Seattle. However, they had one sack in each game against Detroit and one sack in the loss at Minnesota. In the Week 18 loss against Chicago, which gave up a league-worst 68 sacks, the Packers had only one.
“I think we didn’t grow into that consistent front like we had hoped,” Gutekunst said, “but there were times that we showed it, so I know it’s capable. I think we’ve got the right guys.”
Stewart would add another potential-packed rusher to help the Packers win more frequently with a traditional four-man rush, which is how defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley wanted to play.
“If I was a GM, I would take me with the highest pick you got. You don’t want to miss this,” Stewart said at the Senior Bowl.
Click here for the full mock, more on the Packers’ pick and to see who else was available.