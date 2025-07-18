Packers Training Camp Preview: Five Veterans Who Must Step Up
The Green Bay Packers are set to begin training camp next week, with an eye on competing for the franchise’s 14th world championship.
They’ll need their stars to play at a high level and some rookies to step into key roles. They’ll also need better seasons from some key veterans.
It’s tough to win in the NFL when your best players don’t play well. Too often, the Packers had some of their stars disappear. In a normal world, that might be chalked up to a variety of excuses but, in a city named Titletown, those excuses run thin quickly.
Here are five players who must play better, starting with someone who will be in a fierce competition to start training camp.
No. 1: Rasheed Walker
It’s almost unfair to put Rasheed Walker on this list. He has been a solid starter since being pressed into duty when David Bakhtiari’s career all but ended in September 2023.
Walker has been the team’s primary left tackle for two years. But his job has never felt safe, and it’s not safe again as he enters his final season under contract. The Packers drafted offensive tackles with premium draft picks each of the last two years. One of those, 2024 first-round pick Jordan Morgan, will challenge Walker in training camp.
If Walker can win the job and perform to his standard of the last two seasons, he should be able to secure a hefty contract in free agency next offseason. Given the additions of Morgan last year and Anthony Belton this year, that seems unlikely to come from the Packers, who would happily collect a midround compensatory pick if Walker departs in free agency.
Regardless, Walker playing well enough to win the job is beneficial for both him and the Packers, which is why he leads off the list.
No. 2: Lukas Van Ness
One of the biggest disappointments from last season was the Packers’ pass-rush, and the performance of 2023 first-round pick Lukas Van Ness was a big reason.
Van Ness’ arrow appeared to be pointing skyward at the conclusion of his rookie season, when he had three of his four sacks and eight of his 10 quarterback hits during the final seven games. The hope was he could take a trajectory similar to that of teammate Rashan Gary, who began pushing for more reps during his second season.
Instead, Van Ness began losing reps to Kingsley Enagbare and Brenton Cox Jr. Enagbare and Cox are nice players, but they should not be taking playing time from a first-round pick.
The sobering reality for Van Ness is that he’s entering his third season and has never started a game. For now, that looks like it will change when the Packers open their season against the Detroit Lions.
Simply starting is not going to be enough. The Packers picked Van Ness in hopes that he would be an impact player. Through two seasons, he has not been that, though last year’s broken thumb was a factor.
“That’s crazy,” Gary said. “For guys, women, fans that didn’t know, he’s a dog, man. Our hands are everything as a defensive lineman. If you don’t have these, you don’t have nothing. Playing with nine instead of 10 fingers, going against people, 340, 330, 350 (pounds).
“It’s a hard job. But that just shows you his grit, his hunger for the game and how much he cares about this team and the organization, as you see through him fighting through his battle, what he was able to do and able to produce and get better week in and week out. Seeing Lukas healthy now, able to play both sides and stuff, it’s just been great seeing it.”
Perhaps health will be the key that unlocks Van Ness’ potential. Significantly better production is going to be necessary for the Packers to get where they want to go.
“Even starting right now in OTAs, last year I had a broken thumb all of OTAs,” Van Ness said. “Really since coming into the league, this is my first time to kind of get this slow-tempo foundation period to kind of work on the basics.
“I’ve really learned a lot over the past couple of weeks, and I’ve come to love this time of year. Again, just reflecting back on 2024, going into Year 3, the expectations are always going to be highest from myself. I push myself very hard. I’ve just got to be stronger, faster, more sound with my fundamentals and, ultimately, just impact the game as much as possible.”
No. 3: Kenny Clark
Kenny Clark became a unicorn last offseason.
While the world was waiting to hear the details of Jordan Love’s contract extension, Clark became one of the rare players in Green Bay to secure a third contract. Those have typically been reserved for players on a Gold Jacket trajectory, such as Aaron Rodgers and David Bakhtiari, the only players in recent memory to sign a third deal.
Rodgers’ deal worked out well, as he won two league MVPs. Bakhtiari’s was an unfortunate disaster due to a knee injury that ruined his career just over a month after he inked the deal.
When general manager Brian Gutekunst was asked about Clark’s production aging well, he responded with a knocking on the wooden podium he was standing at.
“He’s kind of built to last,” Gutekunst said. “Hopefully, that’s the case.”
Clark responded with an injury-riddled season that was the least productive since his rookie season. Clark said a toe injury sustained in Week 1 in Brazil hobbled him throughout a season that saw him sack the quarterback just once.
“It was tough. It was a tough year for me.” Clark said. “I had surgery on my foot in January, so it was a tough year. But I’m excited.”
The hope in Green Bay is Clark will return to his usual, dominant self. With the loss of T.J. Slaton in free agency, Clark could be asked to do more as a run defender to help Green Bay repeat last year’s top-five finish against the run.
His presence also will be needed as a pass rusher as the Packers try to rush the quarterback more with their front four instead of having to use some of the pressure packages that were used out of necessity.
Clark is a big part of that effort. He’ll need to be much better, or he could find his way out of Green Bay at the end of the season.
No. 4: Keisean Nixon
Keisean Nixon did not mince words during the team’s locker room cleanout day after their season ended.
Nixon, a two-time first-team All-Pro as a returner, said he was done returning kickoffs and wanted to focus on being “CB1.”
Well, Nixon might not be the team’s top cornerback. Then again, who knows who that is at this stage of the season?
Nixon most likely will be one of the team’s every-down cornerbacks, quite a rise from a player who was signed in free agency in 2022 to provide depth in the secondary and help on special teams.
Nixon is the team’s top returning cornerback with Jaire Alexander being jettisoned in the offseason. Nixon struggled at times in the slot but really took off once he moved to the boundary.
General manager Brian Gutekunst clearly is pleased with Nixon because he did not add a cornerback in the draft until the seventh round. Nixon figures to be flanked by Nate Hobbs and Carrington Valentine. Neither has been relied on for a full season, and Hobbs’ role is unclear. While his best work has been in the slot, he could be asked to play on the outside before bouncing inside in the team’s nickel package.
Regardless, Nixon’s status as the top returning cornerback means he has to play better. Green Bay’s secondary was good enough last season but likely will need to be better with the gauntlet of top quarterbacks and receivers they’re set to face in 2025.
No. 5: Jayden Reed
Jayden Reed led the team in receptions and receiving yards for a second consecutive season, but he had the second-most drops and third-highest drop percentage among NFL receivers last year. Moreover, Reed struggled with minor injuries through last season before a shoulder injury ended his season in the team’s loss to Philadelphia.
As the offseason began, the Packers made a statement with their passing game. First-round pick Matthew Golden and third-round pick Savion Williams can play in the slot, a position typically occupied by Reed.
The reality is this: With Christian Watson sidelined for the early portion of the season with a knee injury, Reed is their most explosive receiver. His talent is undeniable. Perhaps the addition of Williams could take some of the ancillary roles off his plate. If that happens, he could develop as a more traditional receiver and grow into a consistent role in Green Bay’s offense.
“Man, drops was a problem for me last year.” Reed said. “I’ve been on the JUGS machine every day this offseason. Obviously, that will help. Just being a better leader, just working on the top of my routes, stuff like that, just the little things.”
Those little things getting cleaned up could go a long way for Green Bay’s passing game.