Packers vs Jaguars: How to Watch and What to Know
The Jacksonville Jaguars will host the Green Bay Packers this Sunday at noon at EverBank Stadium. The Packers have won three in a row while the Jaguars have won two of their last three games.
Here’s how to watch and much more for their Week 8 matchup.
What Channel for Packers-Jaguars?
TV: The game will be on Fox with play-by-play man Kevin Albert alongside Jonathan Vilma and sideline reporter Megan Olivi.
Is the game on TV where you live?: 506 Sports publishes broadcast maps every Wednesday.
Radio: Here’s the list of Packers Radio Network stations, featuring Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren on the call.
You can listen on Sirius Satellite Radio on Channels 94 and 386 or through the app.
Packers-Jaguars: What You Need to Know
Records: The Packers are 5-2 and the Jaguars are 2-5.
Where: EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville.
Date and time: Sunday at noon.
Coaches: Green Bay – Matt LaFleur (61-29, sixth season). Jacksonville – Doug Peterson (62-58-1, eighth season).
Weather: Sunday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 84 with 62 percent humidity, according to Weather.com.
The line: The Packers are 4.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook as well as FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under is 49.5 at both sportsbooks.
Power rankings: In Packers On SI’s Consensus NFL Power Rankings, the Packers come in at sixth this week. In the On SI NFL Power Rankings, Green Bay is seventh and Jacksonville is 29th.
Packers-Jaguars: Six-Pack of Notes
One: The Packers and Jaguars are set to meet for the eighth time, with the Packers leading the all-time series 5-2. Green Bay has won the last three matchups, though each of the last two meetings was decided by only four points, highlighting how competitive this pairing can be.
The Packers will be looking to complete a sweep of the AFC South, having notched victories against the Titans, Colts and Texans.
Two: Under Pederson – a former backup quarterback for the Packers – the Jaguars have experienced a similar slow start before. In 2022, they began the season 2-5 but rallied to finish 9-8 and win the AFC South.
Pederson has led the team to identical 9-8 finishes in both of his first two seasons as coach. However, if he hopes to secure another winning season in 2024, the Jaguars must find their rhythm quickly. With a 2-5 record again, the window to turn things around and stay in playoff contention is shrinking fast. Maybe that process has started; the Jaguars have won two of their last three after an 0-4 start.
Three: Trevor Lawrence and Jordan Love will face off for the first time in their careers. Both quarterbacks have one playoff appearance (and one impressive playoff victory) under their belts. Lawrence led the Jaguars to the playoffs in 2022, his second season, while Love accomplished the feat in 2023, his first year as the starter.
Their journeys to the NFL were quite different. Lawrence was a standout at Clemson, winning a national championship in 2019 and becoming the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Love, on the other hand, spent three seasons as a backup to future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers after being selected by Green Bay in the first round of the 2020 draft.
Despite their different paths, both quarterbacks find themselves at the helm of young, developing teams. After a slow start, Lawrence is fifth in passer rating the past three weeks (110.6). Love is second in the NFL in touchdown passes (15) but tied for first in interceptions (eight).
Four: The Green Bay defense delivered an impressive performance last week against the Texans, limiting standout quarterback C.J. Stroud to just 86 passing yards and preventing him from finding the end zone. This dominant showing was fueled by the Packers' relentless pass rush, which tallied four sacks, 11 tackles for losses and seven quarterback hits, showcasing their ability to disrupt the Texans' offensive rhythm.
That game served as a pivotal moment for the Green Bay defensive front, allowing it to build much-needed momentum heading into Sunday. Compared to the Texans, the Jaguars may present a more favorable test. If Green Bay can maintain this level of intensity and execution, it could stifle Jacksonville’s offense and further solidify its reputation as a formidable defense in the league.
Five: Love has encountered some inconsistency this season, prompting comparisons to Brett Favre, the Hall of Famer celebrated for his bold style of play. Both quarterbacks share notable similarities in their approach to the game.
Favre was renowned as a gunslinger, unafraid to take risks with his throws, often resulting in thrilling, game-changing plays, both good and bad. Love has begun to adopt that same gunslinger mentality, displaying a willingness to make daring throws.
However, this aggressive style comes with its challenges. Love is projected to throw 19 interceptions this year, a significant increase from the 11 he had last season, even after missing two games earlier this season. This rise in turnovers highlights his evolution as a quarterback and the learning curve associated with embracing a high-risk, high-reward strategy.
During his time as a backup to Rodgers, who was known for his conservative approach and exceptional decision-making, Love had the opportunity to learn the importance of ball security. Now, it's essential for him to find a balance between making those impactful plays and minimizing mistakes.
Six: The Jaguars have had a rough time against the NFC North, going 1-13 in their last 14 matchups with the division and winless in their last eight games. Their lone win during that span came in 2016, when they narrowly defeated the Chicago Bears 17-16.
The Jaguars lost 35-16 in Chicago two weeks ago. They will face the Vikings (at home) and the Lions (in Detroit) in back-to-back games next month.
