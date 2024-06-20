PFF Criminally Underrates Packers’ Receivers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – In its ranking of NFL receiver corps, Pro Football Focus placed the Green Bay Packers at No. 14.
Yes, 14th. As in 13 teams have a better group of pass-catchers than the Packers.
The rankings are based on the cumulative strength of the receivers, tight ends and running backs in the passing game.
There’s no disputing that the San Francisco 49ers have the best group. Headlined by receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel, tight end George Kittle and running back Christian McCaffrey, the Niners “are stocked with an embarrassment of riches,” according to Trevor Sikkema.
The elite duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, and the potential impact of Odell Beckham, have the Miami Dolphins at No. 2, and the Philadelphia Eagles are No 3 behind receivers A.J. Brown and Devonte Smith, tight end Dallas Goedert and running back Saquon Barkley. After adding Stefon Diggs to receivers Nico Collins and Tank Dell and tight end Dalton Schultz, the Houston Texans are No. 5.
However, what the Packers lack in name value, they make up for with an abundance of young talent.
“This is a very deep group of young pass-catchers,” Sikkema wrote.
In fact, it’s possible no team in the NFL can match up with Green Bay’s depth. Receivers Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks are proven players even at this early stage of their careers, tight ends Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft combined for 65 receptions as rookies, and running back Josh Jacobs averaged 44.3 receptions over the last four seasons with the Raiders.
Throw in Bo Melton and Malik Heath, who had their moments last year, and Jordan Love might have more weapons than any defense can match up against.
“It’s a lot of guys making plays,” Melton said. “We have a great staff who can draw the best plays up. When you have a lot of guys who do different things, speed, route-runners, physical guys, it could be dangerous for sure.”
Still, they’re last – by a considerable margin – in the NFC North and judged as mediocre overall.
The Chicago Bears, who are fourth, might have more big-name talent, but receiver Keenan Allen, who was signed in free agency, is 32 and rookie Rome Odunze, the ninth pick of the draft, is all projection.
The Minnesota Vikings, who are sixth, have the elite Justin Jefferson and promising Jordan Addison at receiver, but there is no proven No. 3 receiver and tight end T.J. Hockenson is coming off a torn ACL.
The Detroit Lions, who are seventh, boast premier receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and tight end Sam LaPorta, who had a big-time rookie year, but 2022 first-round pick Jameson Williams remains nothing but projection with 25 catches in 18 games.
The Los Angeles Rams, who are eighth, have a potentially excellent receiver tandem with Cooper Kupp and Puka Nakua, but the 31-year-old Kupp has played in 21 games the past two seasons and hasn’t come close to replicating his Triple Crown season of 2021.
The Cincinnati Bengals, who are ninth, have the young and superior duo of Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins atop the depth chart, but there is no reliable tight end or third receiver for Joe Burrow after Tyler Boyd left in free agency.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are 11th, have the ageless Mike Evans and Chris Godwin at receiver. Evans, who will turn 31 during training camp, has topped 1,000 yards in each of his 10 seasons – an all-time feat. But there is no proven third receiver and Green Bay’s tight ends could both be better than Cade Otten.
The Tennessee Titans are 12th even though DeAndre Hopkins is 32 and on the back side of his career and former first-round pick Treylon Burks has just 49 catches in two seasons. The additions of receiver Calvin Ridley and running back Tony Pollard will help.
The Atlanta Falcons are 13th based on the name recognition of receivers Drake London, Darnell Mooney and Rondale Moore and tight end Kyle Pitts. Maybe quarterback Kirk Cousins will raise their level.
Green Bay doesn’t have the first-round pedigree, name recognition or the postseason honors. What it does have is a plethora of proven and capable weapons. What secondary has a fourth cornerback capable of winning consistently against Wicks?
“Whoever is out there, if they decide to make one of us the priority, then someone else is going to get fed,” Watson said at the end of minicamp. “That’s exactly how we like it and that’s exactly how we’re going to be successful is to be able to spread the ball around and everyone’s going to be able to make plays.”
More Green Bay Packers News
PFF likes Packers’ running backs | The staggering Jordan Love contract | Down to two kickers | Updated report card: Injuries | Updated report card: Coaching | Updated report card: Draft | Updated report card: Free agency | ESPN’s offseason grades | All-decade Packers | Not a top-10 QB? | The “best” leader | Latest NFC North odds | Key five weeks for Edgerrin Cooper | PFF’s center rankings give Watt/King vibe