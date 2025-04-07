Potential Swing Tackle Will Have NFL Draft Visit with Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Oklahoma State offensive tackle Dalton Cooper, a “big, tough country boy” in the words of one evaluator, will have a predraft visit with the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, according to a source.
Cooper started a total of 57 games at Texas State and Oklahoma State. Cooper redshirted in 2019, then started at left tackle in 2020, 2021 and 2022, with about 2,400 snaps at that position in three seasons.
When Cooper jumped into the transfer portal after the 2022 season, signing with the Cowboys was a no-brainer for the native of Prague, Okla. He started at right tackle for his first two games at OSU in 2023 before shifting back to left tackle, where he spent the rest of his career.
“It really helped me gain more confidence to be able to expand my repertoire and be able to play multiple positions,” Cooper said.
The position flexibility – along with his athleticism and the experience that comes from playing almost 3,900 collegiate snaps – no doubt intrigues the Packers, who don’t have an obvious swing tackle with veteran Andre Dillard unsigned. As a potential Day 3 pick, Cooper could provide that critical depth.
Facing stiffer competition in jumping from Texas State to Oklahoma State, Cooper made leaps-and-bounds improvement. In 2023, Pro Football Focus charged him with three sacks and 22 total pressures. In 2024, he missed a chunk of games at midseason with a knee injury but returned for the final contests of the season. In nine games (eight starts), he allowed zero sacks and only three pressures.
The improvement can be seen in this example. When Oklahoma State played BYU in 2023, Tyler Batty – one of the many quality edge rushers in this year’s draft class – had one sack, two tackles for losses and four total pressures, according to PFF. In the rematch in 2024, Batty was held without a pressure.
“You always want to go out there and do your best, and whenever someone gets the better of you, you want to go out there and prove you can hang with those guys and just do better,” Cooper said before that matchup. “To be honest, I kind of wish he already went (to the NFL), but it's good to get another opportunity to challenge myself against a great player.”
Invited to the East-West Shrine Game, he was a “winner” during the practice week. All 10 snaps of action during the game came at right tackle.
Taking part in the Big 12 pro day at The Star – the Dallas Cowboys’ practice facility – Cooper measured 6-foot-5 1/2 and 326 pounds with 33-inch arms. He ran his 40 in 4.99 seconds and his 20-yard shuttle in 4.64 seconds, part of a superb Relative Athletic Score of 9.06.
“Anything under 5’s fantastic,” NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah said.
He credited his “white tights” for his fast 40.
“A lot of rice, a lot of chicken, a lot of ground beef, a lot of waking up early, a lot of naps and a lot of film study,” he said of his offseason. “Really, anything that comes with the offseason – maybe just a little bit more.”