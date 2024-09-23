Packers’ Malik Willis Makes 100-Year-Old History in Beating Titans
GREEN BAY, Wis. – After the Green Bay Packers beat the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, coach Matt LaFleur had this to say about the performance of quarterback Malik Willis.
“What he’s been able to do, I’ve never seen something like this.”
The 44-year-old LaFleur isn’t nearly old enough to have seen something like this.
Willis, who was traded from the Titans to the Packers 27 days earlier, threw one touchdown pass and ran for another to beat his former team 30-14. How amazing is that?
Check out this nugget from NFL senior researcher Tony Holzman-Escareno:
That’s right. Willis broke a 100-year-old record set by a player who played for a franchise that ceased operations after the 1926 season.
“I just cannot articulate the job that he’s done in this short period of time,” LaFleur said. “People can’t fathom it. I promise you, you guys don’t get it. I know you think you got it, but you don’t get it. What he’s been able to do, I’ve never seen something like this.
“Hats off to him, hats off to everybody around him, guys rallying, having his back. I think Tom Clements does a great job. And I’d be remiss to say Connor Lewis and Sean Mannion, just the help they’ve given him, the support. Jordan Love has been instrumental, as well, giving him the tips and hanging right by his side and helping him out all along the way.”
Willis played an underrated part in the victory over the Colts last week. While the Packers ran the ball 53 times and Willis threw only 14 passes, he moved the chains five times with third-down completions.
More was required of Willis against the Titans, who made certain to not let Josh Jacobs get going. Willis delivered, starting with 30-yard completions to Jayden Reed and Christian Watson and his touchdown run on the opening series.
Willis finished the day 13-of-19 for 202 yards and one touchdown through the air and added six rushes for 73 yards and another touchdown.
In three starts with the Titans as a rookie in 2022, Willis never had 100 passing yards or threw a touchdown pass. With Green Bay, he threw for 122 yards against the Colts and had 199 yards through three quarters against the Titans.
Where Willis really has been sensational is on third down.
Against the Colts, he was 7-of-8 passing for 94 yards with five conversions and one touchdown through the air and three runs for 27 yards and another first down. Against the Titans, he was 5-of-9 passing for 96 yards and three conversions through the air and two runs for 28 yards and two more conversions.
Added together, Willis on third down is 12-of-17 passing for 190 yards, eight first downs, one touchdown and two sacks. His 127.1 passer rating ranks third and his 11.2 yards per attempt is first. He added five runs for 55 yards and three first downs. That’s a total of 11 conversions in two games. The 5.5 conversions per game is No. 1 in the league.
Compare that to his rookie season in Tennessee, where he was 8-of-17 passing for 35 yards with two first downs, zero touchdowns and six sacks, good for a passer rating of just 53.8. He was last in the NFL with 2.1 yards per attempt and third-to-last in rating. His 11 runs gained just 28 yards and moved the chains three times. In total, he produced five first downs.
“Three starts, that’s what I was judged off and that’s what it is,” Willis said after the game. “You don’t really have a say-so in that. It’s a results-based league. It’s a business, so I can’t really be mad about that.
“I got my opportunity. Whether it was one of the better opportunities or not, it was an opportunity. I’m grateful for that. I learned from it. I’ll try to continue to work hard until my next one comes.”
Against Tennessee, his third-down plays included a 37-yard completion to Watson on third-and-18, an 18-yard completion to Romeo Doubs on third-and-14, a 30-yard completion to Watson on third-and-6 and a 20-yard run on third-and-2.
“I can’t say enough about him, the job that he’s done to be able to lead our offense and be productive,” LaFleur said. “He made some big-time plays throughout the course of the game. I think, obviously, some plays with his legs were huge. And also plays in the passing game, some of those third-down-and-longs to make some of those completions down the field.”
As good as Willis has been on the field, his humility and leadership have been compelling, as well.
About Dunn:
- He played his college ball at Marquette University. The Milwaukee-based school shuttered its football program after the 1960 season. Its one and only bowl appearance came in 1936.
- After his trade to the Cardinals in 1925, the Packers purchased Dunn from the Cardinals in 1927, and he played for Green Bay until retiring after the 1931 season. He was inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame in 1976 after quarterbacking the team to four NFL championships.
