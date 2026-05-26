Josh Jacobs Booked on Five Charges, Including Strangulation and Suffocation
In this story:
Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs was arrested and booked on five alleged crimes on Tuesday following an incident on Saturday.
According to the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department, offers were dispatched to an incident allegedly involving Jacobs at 8:37 a.m.
Following an investigation, Jacobs on Tuesday was booked into the Brown County Jail on five charges:
- Battery – domestic abuse
- Criminal damage to property – domestic abuse
- Disorderly conduct – Domestic abuse
- Strangulation and suffocation
- Intimidation of a victim
In a statement from by his attorneys, Jacobs “vehemently denies the allegations” and that “important evidence ... has not yet been made public” in these early stages of the investigation.
“We ask for fairness and restraint while the judicial process takes its course,” the attorneys added.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Jacobs turned himself into police.
A Packers spokesperson said, “We are aware of the matter involving Josh Jacobs. As it is an ongoing legal situation, we will withhold further comment.”
There is an on-the-field angle, of course, for the Packers, who started OTAs on Tuesday.
While it’s far too soon in the process to consider the possibility of a suspension, the incident drives home the Packers’ weakness in the backfield.
After letting Emanuel Wilson sign with the Seahawks in free agency, Green Bay entered the offseason with a depth chart consisting of Jacobs, Chris Brooks, MarShawn Lloyd, Pierre Strong, Damien Martinez and Jaden Nixon. Of the five players behind Jacobs on the list, only Brooks carried the ball last season.
The Packers signed Jacobs to a four-year, $48 million contract in free agency last offseason. He had a blockbuster debut season with 1,329 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground and 1,671 yards and 16 touchdowns between rushing and receiving in 17 games.
Last season, Jacobs was slowed by a knee injury. In 15 games, he rushed for 929 yards and 13 touchdowns and tallied 1,211 total yards and 14 total touchdowns.
Getting 67 fewer touches, Jacobs’ production dipped by 460 yards. Nonetheless, he is one of the best running backs in the NFL. His statistical downturn was shared by each of his teammates in the backfield.
Jacobs, who turned 28 on Feb. 11, will be entering his eighth season in the league.
“The thing about him, as we all know, that Josh is a warrior,” running backs coach Ben Sirmans said earlier this month. “Obviously, we all know, he played in a lot of pain last year. Fighting through it.
“I guess the biggest thing I can say in comparison to the time when he first got here to what he is now if you’re looking at him in the same position and at the same point of time, he looks about the same, to be honest with you. Because he takes care of his body, he understands his body, and what he needs to do. He’s still first in line. He’s still going through the drills full speed, making explosive cuts, so he still looks the same. I expect … he’s going to have the same ability that he did the first year, where he was obviously a Pro Bowl-caliber player. That’s my expectations of him.”
The Packers OTA practice on Wednesday will be open to reporters. Coach Matt LaFleur is scheduled to address the media before practice.
SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE DAILY PACKERS NEWSLETTER
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Bill Huber, who has covered the Green Bay Packers since 2008, is the publisher of Packers On SI, a Sports Illustrated channel. E-mail: packwriter2002@yahoo.com History: Huber took over Packer Central in August 2019. Twitter: https://twitter.com/BillHuberNFL Background: Huber graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, where he played on the football team, in 1995. He worked in newspapers in Reedsburg, Wisconsin Dells and Shawano before working at The Green Bay News-Chronicle and Green Bay Press-Gazette from 1998 through 2008. With The News-Chronicle, he won several awards for his commentaries and page design. In 2008, he took over as editor of Packer Report Magazine, which was founded by Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Nitschke, and PackerReport.com. In 2019, he took over the new Sports Illustrated site Packer Central, which he has grown into one of the largest sites in the Sports Illustrated Media Group.