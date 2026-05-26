Josh Jacobs Booked on Five Charges, Including Strangulation and Suffocation

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs was arrested and booked on five alleged crimes on Tuesday following an incident on Saturday.

According to the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department, offers were dispatched to an incident allegedly involving Jacobs at 8:37 a.m.

Following an investigation, Jacobs on Tuesday was booked into the Brown County Jail on five charges:

Battery – domestic abuse

Criminal damage to property – domestic abuse

Disorderly conduct – Domestic abuse

Strangulation and suffocation

Intimidation of a victim

In a statement from by his attorneys, Jacobs “vehemently denies the allegations” and that “important evidence ... has not yet been made public” in these early stages of the investigation.

A statement regarding #Packers RB Josh Jacobs via his attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld: pic.twitter.com/meEnbMg1YN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 26, 2026

“We ask for fairness and restraint while the judicial process takes its course,” the attorneys added.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Jacobs turned himself into police.

A Packers spokesperson said, “We are aware of the matter involving Josh Jacobs. As it is an ongoing legal situation, we will withhold further comment.”

There is an on-the-field angle, of course, for the Packers, who started OTAs on Tuesday.

While it’s far too soon in the process to consider the possibility of a suspension, the incident drives home the Packers’ weakness in the backfield .

After letting Emanuel Wilson sign with the Seahawks in free agency, Green Bay entered the offseason with a depth chart consisting of Jacobs, Chris Brooks, MarShawn Lloyd, Pierre Strong, Damien Martinez and Jaden Nixon. Of the five players behind Jacobs on the list, only Brooks carried the ball last season.

The Packers signed Jacobs to a four-year, $48 million contract in free agency last offseason. He had a blockbuster debut season with 1,329 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground and 1,671 yards and 16 touchdowns between rushing and receiving in 17 games.

Last season, Jacobs was slowed by a knee injury. In 15 games, he rushed for 929 yards and 13 touchdowns and tallied 1,211 total yards and 14 total touchdowns.

Getting 67 fewer touches, Jacobs’ production dipped by 460 yards. Nonetheless, he is one of the best running backs in the NFL. His statistical downturn was shared by each of his teammates in the backfield.

Jacobs, who turned 28 on Feb. 11, will be entering his eighth season in the league.

“The thing about him, as we all know, that Josh is a warrior,” running backs coach Ben Sirmans said earlier this month. “Obviously, we all know, he played in a lot of pain last year. Fighting through it.

“I guess the biggest thing I can say in comparison to the time when he first got here to what he is now if you’re looking at him in the same position and at the same point of time, he looks about the same, to be honest with you. Because he takes care of his body, he understands his body, and what he needs to do. He’s still first in line. He’s still going through the drills full speed, making explosive cuts, so he still looks the same. I expect … he’s going to have the same ability that he did the first year, where he was obviously a Pro Bowl-caliber player. That’s my expectations of him.”

The Packers OTA practice on Wednesday will be open to reporters. Coach Matt LaFleur is scheduled to address the media before practice.

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