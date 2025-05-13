Rejoice: Packers Won’t Play in Ireland, England, Brazil, Antarctica
GREEN BAY, Wis. – For the Green Bay Packers, international games have been the equivalent of flight delays, lost baggage and sitting next to a passenger with body odor and no regard to personal space.
After the Packers lost to the New York Giants in England in 2022 and to the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil in 2024, they will play all of their games in the United States in 2025.
One day before the release of the full 2025 schedule, the NFL announced its slate of international games. Like the Packers did last season, the Los Angeles Chargers will kick off their season in Brazil against a to-be-announced opponent. Interestingly, the Minnesota Vikings will play back-to-back international games against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Ireland and the Cleveland Browns in London in Weeks 4 and 5.
The Vikings are 4-0 in international games, including a victory over Rodgers and the Jets last season.
“Our experiences in London have always been memorable, so to return in 2025 as the first team to play in back-to-back international games in different countries was something we could not pass up,” Vikings owner Mark Wilf said in a statement. “UK fans have a history of showing up and embracing the Minnesota Vikings, creating what often feels like a homefield environment, and we are hopeful that is what we see again in 2025.”
The Packers allegedly were supposed to be playing in Ireland against the Steelers. The prospect of Aaron Rodgers signing with Pittsburgh took that off the board; no matter how much the NFL is trying to grow the game globally, a Rodgers-Packers showdown would never be played at 8:30 a.m.
“The 2025 NFL season will see seven regular season games played outside of the U.S. – the most ever regular-season international games to date, including historic first games in iconic venues in Berlin, Dublin and Madrid,” NFL Executive Vice President, Club Business, Major Events & International Peter O’Reilly said in a press release.
“The 2025 International Games schedule showcases an exciting selection of matchups featuring major NFL stars, bringing our game directly to fans around the world, and underscores our collective commitment to global growth as we continue our journey to becoming a truly global sport.”
In 2022, the Packers lost 24-22 to the Giants. On Green Bay’s final offensive snap, Rodgers was sacked by Giants linebacker Oshane Ximines and sustained a broken thumb. That was Game 1 of a five-game losing streak that sent the Packers to 3-6 on their way to an 8-9 season.
In 2024, the Packers lost 34-29 to the Eagles. On the next-to-last offensive snap, Jordan Love suffered a knee injury that sidelined him for the next two games. Malik Willis won the next two games but Love wasn’t 100 percent when he returned to the lineup for a 31-29 loss to the Vikings at Lambeau Field.
While Green Bay dodged the international bullet this year, don’t expect it to happen in 2026.
“The reality regarding international games is that it is a huge priority for the league, and we need to get used to playing them,” Packers President Mark Murphy wrote in his Murphy Takes 5 column.
“At minimum, we will be playing an international game every other year. The NFL does not care who wins or loses these games – league officials want close, competitive games to help grow the popularity of the game internationally. Finally, I do not think there is any more risk of injury in international games. The league office does a good job of ensuring that the fields and games played overseas are in good condition.
The Packers will host the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night in Week 10 and will play at the Chicago Bears on a Saturday in Week 16.