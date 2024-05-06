With Four Months Until Season Begins in Brazil, Packers Have Huge Questions at Cornerback
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ hopes of marching into New Orleans for this year’s Super Bowl might hinge on general manager Brian Gutekunst’s gamble at cornerback.
The Packers are paying big bucks to former All-Pro Jaire Alexander, and they re-signed Keisean Nixon this offseason to man the slot. Who is going to start at the other cornerback spot, though, and will that player be good enough to stop Deebo Samuel, Justin Jefferson or A.J. Brown with the game on the line?
With exactly four months until the 2024 NFL season kicks off in Brazil against the Philadelphia Eagles, a team that features quarterback Jalen Hurts throwing to the receiver trio of A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and DeVante Parker, defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley at least has time on his side.
“We’re on the field doing some individual work,” Hafley said on Monday. “I think (defensive passing game coordinator Derrick) Ansley’s done a really nice job with those guys.
“Obviously mentioning Ja, he’s been attentive, he’s here, he’s working really hard. He’s been great in the classroom (and) his drill work’s been outstanding. I think Stokes is a guy, I’ve seen him play, I’ve seen the film, I’ve seen the speed, and he’s been impressive so far. Valentine’s done a really nice job. I think all those guys – Keisean’s done a good job – are good football players.”
Based on draft pedigree, that second cornerback opposite Alexander should be Stokes. A first-round pick in 2021, Stokes was worthy of all-rookie recognition, with just a 46.2 percent completion rate and 5.3 yards allowed per target during his debut season, according to Sports Info Solutions.
However, instead of taking his career to the next level, it’s gone into the ditch. Stokes allowed a 73.9 percent completion rate and 10.8 yards per target in 2022, when he missed the final eight games with a foot injury, and 71.4 percent and 10.7 yards per target in 2023, when he played in three games and served three stints on injured lists.
With Alexander and Stokes dealing with injuries last year, Valentine was thrust into the lineup. A rookie seventh-round pick, he was quite good at times, with SIS charging him with a 51.1 percent completion rate and 6.6 yards per target.
However, how differently would his season be viewed had the Chargers’ Quentin Johnston not dropped a 70-yard touchdown in the final half-minute? Or had Valentine been flagged for a blatant pass-interference inside the 10-yard line against Marquez Valdes-Scanting and the Chiefs?
Without that incredible bit of good fortune, the Packers might have finished 7-10 and the playoff romp over the Cowboys never would have happened.
Nonetheless, Gutekunst disagreed that he was “rolling the dice” at cornerback.
“Obviously, Valentine played exceptionally well last year for us and Eric looks very good right now,” he said after the draft. “We brought back Corey Ballentine, who played some really good football for us. So, I like our depth there. I feel pretty good about it. We wouldn’t have shied away from adding if it would’ve fell that way, but it just didn’t.
“At the same time, I didn’t feel an overwhelming need to be aggressive toward that position because I really like the guys in that room.”
Gutekunst’s only addition at cornerback was Penn State’s Kalen King in the seventh round. A projected first-round pick after an All-American season in 2022, he went from 21 passes defensed to only two in 2023. Plus, he displayed below-average athletic ability at the Scouting Combine.
Can someone from that group rise to the occasion in four months against the high-powered Eagles? Brown has averaged about 1,200 yards in five seasons. Smith has averaged about 1,050 yards in three seasons. Parker has a 1,200-yard season on his resume, as well.
Can someone from that group stop the Vikings’ Jefferson and Jordan Addison? The Bears’ D.J. Moore, Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze? The 49ers’ Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aikuk (assuming there isn’t a trade)? The Seahawks’ D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba?
And on and on it goes. Seemingly every team has at least one great receiver. Most playoff teams will have a great quarterback.
For the Packers to win their first Super Bowl since 2010 will require beating those high-powered passing attacks. Can Stokes, who hasn’t broken up a single pass since his rookie year, stay healthy and return to form? Will Valentine take a Year 2 jump? Will King play like an elite player?
Or will there be total chaos?
Those answers will start to be formed when organized team activities begin in two weeks.
“Right now, I would say this,” Hafley said. “The whole defense, the three things we ask – the attitude, the effort and the commitment, and that’s what they can control – they’ve done a really good job there. The effort’s been outstanding on the field, the commitment to the team and to each other [has been there] and there’s been a ton of energy out there.”
