Scout Critiques Each of Packers’ Eight NFL Draft Picks
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers selected eight players in the 2025 NFL Draft, including two receivers, two offensive linemen and two defensive ends.
Typically, a scout will pick apart another team’s selections. From that perspective, this high-ranking scout’s comments were quite complimentary.
First Round: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
“I thought he was a good player. Probably still developing. He’s kind of in between a niche skill-set where, obviously, his speed is really good, but I don’t think he’s in the class of Davante (Adams) and you’re like, ‘Hey, this is going to be our No. 1 and we can go to him in all situations.’ And maybe he will be, I just don’t feel like you walked away feeling confident about that.
“I am curious how they envision his role playing out. But all that said, he’s a good player. I just didn’t think he was probably of that caliber. It’s one of those things where it was a down year in terms of receivers, so I get how they probably had to do what they had to do to get one. …
“He’s probably a little bit of a healthier and more far-along version of Christian Watson. You know, big-play ability, speed. He doesn’t have the size, but I think he’s a much better football player, has much better hands.”
Second Round: Anthony Belton, OL, NC State
“I liked him. He’s a much better pass blocker than a run player. Big dude. His biggest issue was a little bit of work ethic and weight, which probably go hand in hand. He just gets big. He’s not a bad worker. He just likes to play a little bit more than he does doing the off-field stuff.
“He’s one of those like if they have a good plan about getting him to see what his upside is and how good he can be if he locks in, the dude is pretty talented. I think he would have been in the top three of the tackles if he had those other things, but he dropped a little bit because people are concerned about those parts.”
Belton played left tackle at NC State. Where should he play in the NFL?
“I think he’s a natural tackle. I don’t see him playing inside. I don’t think inside would be his best spot. I don’t know if this kid’s a shoo-in for left tackle, but he’s probably going to compete.”
Third Round: Savion Williams, WR, TCU
“I compare him to a poor-man’s Deebo (Samuel). He fits into the system. He’s not going to be asked to be this precise route-runner because of the concepts and routes that the scheme uses. They’ll probably find ways to hand him the football, which I thought he did really well. He’s really good with the ball in his hands, so screens, quick-game stuff or jet sweeps or speed sweeps where you see people take handoffs, I actually think he’s a good fit.
“We’ll see how quickly up to speed he gets from a mental standpoint, but I think he’s a good fit in the offense. Now, if you were telling me he’s going to be the X and we’re drafting him to exclusively play receiver, I think it’s probably a little bit of an unfair ask for him because he’s just not really refined.”
Fourth Round: Barryn Sorrell, DE, Texas
“I think he’s OK. He probably tested a lot better than a lot of the scouts thought after watching his tape. I think he’s a big, tough dude. Really good makeup. Has some good leadership qualities. I think he’s kind of well-rounded as a football player. Plays really hard. Probably not the best pass rusher. He’s just like a solid player. I think he’ll be a good depth piece. Has some toughness. Played hard.”
Fifth Round: Collin Oliver, DE, Oklahoma State
“At that point, you’re trying to find good players. At that point, they’re short, they lack length, they don’t have speed, they don’t have this. Like, there’s a deficiency somewhere, but you probably want to take someone who’s overcome his and made plays. He was very productive, plays hard and has some pass-rush abilities. Like you said, he’s just small. Maybe he ends up being their nickel sub rusher, spinner guy and he’s a depth edge player. Some of these guys can function, it just depends on how high-end of a rusher he develops into. I like the dude. I like the player.”
Sixth Round: Warren Brinson, DT, Georgia
“He does fit the mold of the D-line, like the big run-stuffer, size guy. I don’t think he’s that good of a player, but I’m sure they were kind of picking from the worst parts of the board at that point.”
Seventh Round: Micah Robinson, CB, Tulane
“We had him as a free-agent guy. I’m sure they saw something. He’s a little dude, decent player. We were OK on the coverage ability. He was all right. He was a seventh-round pick, I get it. I think he probably has a chance to make their team because of their depth in the DB room, but he’s probably more of a practice squad, a call-up guy. I wouldn’t split hairs over that one.”
Seventh Round: John Williams, OL, Cincinnati
“Yeah, he was interesting. We would have paid him a lot of money to sign [as a free agent]. He’s got a chance to be a practice-squad guy Year 1 and then compete for a roster spot. He’s probably a little bit tackle-only. Because of the size, you probably try to develop him into a swing [tackle]. That’s not a bad pick. I’m sure if you have him [graded] as a free agent, you might as well just take him in the seventh.”