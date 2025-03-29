Seven-Round Packers Mock Draft: Edge, Cornerback, Receiver
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Top edge prospects Mykal Williams, James Pearce and Shemar Stewart are on Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst’s list of NFL predraft visits. That would indicate that defensive end is viewed as a key need.
Based on that, Texas A&M’s Stewart was the first-round pick in our latest seven-round Packers mock draft. This one was done with the Pro Football Focus simulator.
First Round: Texas A&M edge Shemar Stewart
Based on the visits, the thinking in this mock was taking one of the edges on the visits list. With Tennessee’s James Pearce and Georgia’s Mykal Williams off the board, the decision was made with the Aggies’ Shemar Stewart available at No. 23.
Stewart seems like the perfect Packers draft pick. He’s got off-the-charts measurables – his Relative Athletic Score was a perfect 10.0 – at 6-foot-5 and 267 pounds with 4.59 speed. He’s all upside, having delivered only 1.5 sacks in each of his three seasons. The edge-setting ability is there, though, and he did provide steady pressure.
Second Round: Notre Dame CB Benjamin Morrison
The Packers have made a living with their second-round receivers over the years, a list that includes Greg Jennings, Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb and Davante Adams as well as two Gutekunst picks, Christian Watson and Jayden Reed.
But the receiver group was picked over, which might be the case in the real draft. Stanford’s Elic Ayomanor, TCU’s Jack Bech and Iowa State’s Jayden Higgins were gone before the Packers were up at No. 54.
That’s OK, though. Notre Dame’s Benjamin Morrison is a big-time playmaker who could thrive in Jeff Hafley’s vision-based defense. He intercepted six passes as a freshman in 2022 and three more in 2023 but missed the second half of 2024 with a hip injury. Sports Info Solutions charged him with a 34 percent catch rate in three seasons.
Cornerback Shavon Revel, who is on the visits list, was not available.
Third Round: TCU WR Savion Williams
Savion Williams is an elite talent at 6-foot-4 and 222 pounds with 4.48 speed. He’s even got huge 10 1/4-inch hands. In 2024, he caught 60 passes for 614 yards and six touchdowns and carried 51 times for 322 yards and six more touchdowns.
The career numbers aren’t great – 12.1 yards per catch for his career – but he did give his quarterbacks 100-plus passer ratings each of the last three years. What’s good, according to PFF? His 75.0 percent success rate on contested catches. What’s bad? His 10.4 percent career drop rate, even with those huge hands.
William & Mary offensive tackle Charles Grant was a strong consideration, but the Packers absolutely have to get a receiver.
Fourth Round: Nebraska DT Ty Robinson
With TJ Slaton leaving in free agency and former fourth-round pick Colby Wooden not living up to expectations, the Packers need to add to their defensive line. Enter Ty Robinson, who at 6-foot-5 and 288 pounds ran his 40 in 4.83 seconds.
Robinson started 47 games in his career. As a sixth-year senior, Robinson had seven sacks and 12.5 tackles for losses. NFL.com compared Robinson to Grover Stewart, who has started every game four of the last five seasons.
Ole Miss defensive tackle J.J. Pegues (who went one pick later) was a consideration, but I went with Robinson’s athleticism over Pegues’ size (and short-yardage running skills). PFF gave this pick an F; ESPN’s Matt Miller had Robinson a second-round in his seven-round mock.
Fifth Round: Kansas OT Logan Brown
The Packers probably will have a veteran swing tackle on the roster at some point, but they could use a young, developmental prospect.
Logan Brown was a five-star recruit whose career ended badly at Wisconsin. He landed at Kansas and, after barely playing in 2023, turned in an all-conference season with zero sacks and just six pressures allowed at right tackle in 2024. He’s got the tools (9.45 RAS) to be a fit in a zone scheme.
Sixth Round: Nebraska CB Tommi Hill
Auburn’s speedster receiver, KeAndre Lambert-Smith, was available and a consideration but the need at corner is too big. The Packers said good-bye to Eric Stokes, Corey Ballentine and Robert Rochell and are expected to do the same with Jaire Alexander. That’s four corners out the door and only Nate Hobbs added.
Hill, who has excellent size at 6-foot 1/2, had four interceptions and 13 passes defensed in 2023. He had one interception and two passes defensed in 2024, when he missed the second half of the season with a foot injury. He didn’t test at the Combine. He’s got a nose for the ball in zone and in run support.
Seventh Round: Missouri QB Brady Cook
The Packers are set atop the depth chart with Jordan Love and Malik Willis, but Willis will be a free agent after this season. So, it’s time to start grooming a potential new No. 2 quarterback after Sean Clifford regressed last summer.
Cook threw for 9,251 yards and 50 touchdowns, with most of the production coming during his final three seasons. He was much better in 2023 (66.1 percent). At 6-foot-2 1/8, he ran his 40 in 4.59 seconds. His 9 1/4-inch hands aren’t ideal but his arm has plenty of strength.
Seventh Round: Boston College C Drew Kendall
Elgton Jenkins is expected to replace Josh Myers at center. Who will be the backup? Right guard Sean Rhyan? Jacob Monk, a sixth-round pick last year who essentially redshirted?
Drew Kendall, whose father, Pete, was a 188-game starter on NFL offensive lines, has excellent size (6-foot-4 1/4, 308 pounds) and athleticism (5.05 in the 40). He was first-team all-conference in 2024 with one sack and five pressures allowed.
What Worked?
The defense will be better with Shemar Stewart, Benjamin Morrison and Ty Robinson in the first four rounds. Morrison, especially, seems like a great fit, so long as his hip isn’t a long-term concern.
The Packers need depth at cornerback and offensive line. All four players selected here should make the team.
What Didn’t Work?
The Packers need an instant-impact receiver. I’m not sure Savion Williams is that player but four were gone before Green Bay was up at No. 23 and seven were off the board before Green Bay was on the clock again at No. 54. At least Williams has some elite physical tools and could be used in some schemed-up ways or even as a kickoff returner (which he did in 2020).
With Rasheed Walker and Zach Tom entering their final season under contract, the Packers could have a long-term need for a starting offensive tackle. Maybe Logan Brown will become that player, but the Packers could be forced to find a tackle in the first round next year.