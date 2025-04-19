Our Final Seven-Round Packers Mock Draft: Receiver Waits
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ most high-profile need is receiver. Their biggest need, though, is at defensive tackle.
With the departure of TJ Slaton, they need a big man to fortify their run defense. With Kenny Clark’s 30th birthday approaching, they need an impact performer in the middle of their defense.
Enter Oregon’s Derrick Harmon, the first-round pick in our latest seven-round mock draft. This mock was run with The Draft Network’s simulator.
First Round: Oregon DT Derrick Harmon
To me, Harmon would be the perfect first-round pick for the Packers, though I don’t know that he’s going to get to their spot at No. 23.
Harmon isn’t Slaton-big, but he is a big man at 6-foot-4 1/2 and 313 pounds. He’s got athleticism (4.95 in the 40) and length (34 3/8-inch arms). And he’s got production with five sacks and 10.5 tackles for losses as a senior. He was No. 1 among interior defenders in pressures, according to Pro Football Focus, and it wasn’t even close.
During a conference call on Friday, NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah said: “He’s someone who can get up the field. He plays really, really hard. He’s got good instincts. Ultra-, ultra-competitive. Can get up the field. Plays smart. He flashes some bull rush power. I would like to see a little bit more of that going forward, but this is a guy who has worked hard to change his body over the last year, 18 months and coming off a monster year.”
At the start, Harmon can take Slaton’s reps. In the long run, the hope would be Harmon would take Clark’s mantle as the three-down, dominant defensive tackle.
The top three receivers were off the board.
Second Round: East Carolina CB Shavon Revel
Cornerback, receiver and defensive end were my thoughts in Round 2. At receiver, Iowa State’s Jayden Higgins, with his imposing size and Green Bay’s second-round history, was an obvious consideration. At defensive end, Arkansas’ Landon Jackson and Ohio State’s JT Tuimoloau certainly fit what Green Bay likes.
Ultimately, I went with the cornerback, Shavon Revel, who might have been a first-round pick if not for a torn ACL. The injury happened in September, so he should be ready to roll for the start of training camp.
The Packers are OK at cornerback with Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine and Nate Hobbs, so they wouldn’t have to rush Revel into action until he is fully up to speed after a long layoff and acclimated to the jump in competition. At almost 6-foot-2, he would bring a different physical skill-set than Green Bay’s smallish corners.
The upside? PFF compared him to Seattle’s Riq Woolen, who has 11 interceptions and 41 passes defensed in three seasons.
Third Round: Stanford WR Elic Ayomanor
If Round was a debate, Round 3 was easy. The Packers can’t possibly head into 2025 running it back with the same group of receivers (minus Christian Watson due to his torn ACL) and realistically consider themselves Super Bowl contenders.
With Jayden Higgins, Tre Harris and Jack Bech off the board, Elic Ayomonor was the simple choice. He fits exactly what the Packers need. He doesn’t have Watson’s size or speed but he’s 6-foot-1 3/4 with 4.44 speed, so he’s no slouch.
Ayomonor is coming off back-to-back big seasons with 62 receptions for 1,013 yards and six touchdowns in 2023 – highlighted by a 294-yard day against Travis Hunter and Colorado – and 63 catches for 831 yards and six touchdowns in 2024. Drops were a bit of an issue but he’s got 10-inch hands and will block.
Fourth Round: LSU edge Sai’vion Jones
At 6-foot-5 1/3 and 283 pounds, Sai’vion Jones is right out of Central Casting for the Packers. His 4.75 speed in the 40 was OK; his 1.59-second time in the first 10 yards was elite. The Packers seems to stress the importance of that 10-yard time.
That’s a first-round skill-set but without first-round production. He had career highs of 4.5 sacks and 7.5 tackles for losses. In 51 career games (29 starts), he had only 11.5 sacks. It will be up to the coaches to bring the best out of him.
Oregon edge Jordan Burch and Georgia center Jared Wilson were on the board but I didn’t think they’d be available at Green Bay’s spot in the third round much less this spot in the fourth. His LSU teammate, guard Miles Frazier, and Georgia center Seth McLaughlin were the other considerations.
Fifth Round: Ohio State C Seth McLaughlin
Who is the Packers’ backup center? Good question, right?
Seth McLaughlin started 14 games at Alabama in 2023 but transferred to Ohio State for his final season. He won the Rimington Trophy as the nation’s top center and was a finalist for the William Campbell Trophy (aka the Academic Heisman) but missed the end of the season with a torn Achilles.
In a recent interview with The Draft Network, he “should be full-go contact included, by July.”
In 1,058 pass-protecting snaps the last three seasons, PFF charged him with just one sack.
Sixth Round: Kansas T/G Bryce Cabeldue
Cabeldue played 3,060 snaps over five seasons at Kansas. Most of the action came at right tackle until his senior season, when played mostly left tackle. PFF charged him with three sacks and eight total pressures.
At 6-foot-4 1/2 and 308 pounds, he’s got 33 1/4-inch arms and 4.95 speed. He moved to guard for the East-West game.
The Packers have drafted three linemen four of the last five years. With the addition of guard Aaron Banks in free agency, this would make three new offensive linemen this year, too.
Seventh Round: Oklahoma State CB Korie Black
I thought about Florida cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. in the sixth round. Marshall, who had a predraft visit with the Packers, wasn’t available at this spot in the seventh, so Korie Black was an easy choice with the goal of adding a second cornerback after losing Eric Stokes, Corey Ballentine and Robert Rochell (and presumably Jaire Alexander).
Black’s got excellent size (6-foot 1/4) and athleticism (4.35 in the 40, 39-inch vertical) and plenty of experience as a three-year starter. He had three interceptions and 12 passes defensed as a fifth-year senior. PFF charged him with a 55.4 percent completion rate. He’s a good tackler for the position, too.
Seventh Round: California LB Teddye Buchanan
The Packers have only five linebackers under contract and will need eight or nine by the time OTAs start next month. They brought in former top-10 pick Isaiah Simmons for a free-agent visit but haven’t signed him.
Teddye Buchanan started 42 games the past four seasons. In his lone season at Cal, he produced 114 tackles, five sacks, 12 tackles for losses and two forced fumbles. At 6-foot-2 and 233 pounds, he’s got 4.60 speed. He was the choice over Notre Dame linebacker Jack Kiser, Indiana offensive tackle Trey Wedig and BYU offensive tackle Caleb Etienne.
What Worked?
Improving the front-four pass rush isn’t limited to drafting an edge rusher. Derrick Harmon can bring the heat from the middle so the quarterback won’t be able to step up into the pocket.
Cornerback Shavon Revel and center Seth McLaughlin were bargain picks because of their injuries. (And, yes, also risks.) Sai’vion Jones is a high-upside player who will at least provide credible depth. Getting multiple offensive linemen, front-seven defenders and cornerbacks will be important.
What Didn’t Work?
The Great First-Round Receiver Debate, to me, isn’t so much about picking a receiver. It’s about picking a receiver who can contribute ASAP.
The Packers consider themselves a Super Bowl-caliber team. For as terrible as they played against the Eagles in the playoffs, it was a one-score game in the fourth quarter on the road against the team that won the Super Bowl. With Christian Watson’s injury, the Packers need an instant-impact contributor. Elic Ayomanor is a talented player but how soon until he can be an X-factor?