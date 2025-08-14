SI vs. Huber: Picking Every Game on Packers’ Schedule
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The NFL regular season will kick off in exactly three weeks. For the Green Bay Packers, they will start the season at home against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 7, or 24 days from now.
The Packers are coming off back-to-back playoff appearances under quarterback Jordan Love, going from 9-8 in 2023 to 11-6 in 2024. How will they do in 2025?
Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr picked the outcome of every game on the schedule.
“This Packers team has a streaky potential to me,” wrote Orr, seeing a potential parallel between the 2023 and 2025 teams. “I think there could be weeks when this offense is white hot and weeks where it looks out of rhythm.”
Here’s a game-by-game look at his picks as well as updated predictions by Packers On SI’s Bill Huber.
Week 1: vs. Lions
Orr: Win. Huber: Loss.
Lions coach Dan Campbell has won three in a row at Lambeau Field. The obvious question is whether his team will have growing pains with its new coordinators or if the element of surprise, paired with an elite roster, will keep it on top of the NFC North.
Week 2: vs. Commanders
Orr: Loss. Huber: Win.
What will matter more? The Commanders having had all offseason to study Jeff Hafley or the Packers having had all offseason to study Jayden Daniels? Primetime Lambeau will be the difference.
Week 3: at Browns
Orr: Win. Huber: Win.
This seems like an easy one but apparently Shadeur Sanders is going to the Hall of Fame after one preseason game.
Week 4: at Cowboys
Orr: Loss. Huber: Win.
The Packers always win in Dallas.
Week 5: Bye
The bye seems earlier than desired, but maybe the injury list will say otherwise.
Week 6: vs. Bengals
Orr: Loss. Huber: Loss.
While the Bengals’ defense is “incredibly worrisome,” in the words of Orr, do the Packers have the pass rushers or cornerbacks to keep up with Joe Burrow and the powerhouse Bengals offense? Nope.
Week 7: at Cardinals
“Everything is pointing up” for the Cardinals, Orr wrote. Arizona’s defense should be legitimately strong. There are legitimate questions, however, about Kyler Murray.
Orr: Loss. Huber: Win.
Week 8: at Steelers
Orr: Loss. Huber: Loss.
Aaron Rodgers isn’t one to hold a grudge, right? You just know the future Hall of Famer is going to dice up Matt LaFleur’s team.
Week 9: vs. Panthers
Orr: Win. Huber: Win.
The Panthers and their quarterback, Bryce Young, finished strong last season. First-round receiver Tetairoa McMillan will help, but the Packers are too good.
Week 10: vs. Eagles
Orr: Win. Huber: Loss.
Thank you, NFL schedule-makers, for giving the Eagles a bye before this game.
Week 11: at Giants
Orr: Win. Huber: Win.
Regardless of whether it’s Russell Wilson or rookie Jaxon Dart, the quarterbacking edge goes to the Packers.
Week 12: vs. Vikings
Orr: Win. Huber: Win.
If you were the Packers, you’d love to have one of these Vikings matchups early in the season before first-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy finds his groove.
Week 13: at Lions
Orr: Loss. Huber: Loss.
The Lions are the best team in the division until proven otherwise.
Week 14: vs. Bears
Orr: Win. Huber: Win.
Here’s Orr’s intro on the Bears: “Everything about the team looks and seems great, but how much can we depend on an offensive line built through free agency and a young quarterback who is both brilliant and confounding?”
Week 15: at Broncos
Orr: Loss. Huber: Loss.
The Broncos are a chic team to make some serious noise this season. Denver’s homefield advantage is legit. The Broncos are 8-1 all-time at home against Green Bay.
Week 16: at Bears
Orr: Loss. Huber: Loss.
The Bears really have a powerful roster. It’s all up to new coach Ben Johnson turning Caleb Williams into the quarterback everyone projected before last year’s draft.
Week 17: vs. Ravens
Orr: Win. Huber: Win.
The Ravens are the AFC’s No. 1 seed by Orr’s projection, but he had the Packers peaking at the right time. This could be a must-win game for the Packers; good teams in must-win situations typically deliver.
Week 18: at Vikings
Orr: Win. Huber: Loss.
The Vikings went 14-3 with Sam Darnold. How will they fare with McCarthy? Wrote Orr: “McCarthy could – and should, ultimately – be better than Darnold. But is he now?” To me, this could be a must-win game for both teams. The Vikings at home get the edge.
The Verdict
Orr: 9-8, will miss the playoffs, even though they went 4-2 in the NFC North. Huber: 9-8, will miss the playoffs.
For what its worth, the Packers’ over/under win total at FanDuel Sportsbook is 9.5 and they are a slight favorite to reach the postseason.
The schedule is a challenge, though. Of the 17 matchups, nine are against teams that Orr has forecast to win at least 10 games and a total of 11 games are against teams projected to finish with winning records.