Strengths, Weaknesses of Every Position Group as Packers Fill Offseason Roster
GREEN BAY, Wis. – With the addition of eight draft picks and 10 undrafted free agents, the Green Bay Packers have a 90-man roster set to compete when organized team activities begin on May 27.
Here are the strengths and weaknesses of each position group.
Note: The offseason roster limit is 90 players. Because Australian-born kicker Alex Hale has an international-player exemption, the Packers can have 91.
Quarterbacks (3)
Veterans: Jordan Love, Malik Willis, Sean Clifford.
Rookies/first-year: None.
Strength: How many teams have a backup as competent as Willis, who started and won games against the Titans and Colts, came off the bench to beat the Jaguars and came off the bench to put the Packers ahead against the Bears?
Weakness: This isn’t a weakness as much as it’s a question. Is Love the quarterback who took the league by storm during the second half of 2023? Or the quarterback who is seventh in the NFL in interceptions during his two seasons as a starter? After a rocky second training camp and preseason, Sean Clifford could face a challenger.
Running Backs (6)
Veterans: Josh Jacobs, MarShawn Lloyd, Emanuel Wilson, Chris Brooks.
Rookies/first-year: Amar Johnson, Jalen White.
Strength: The power running of Jacobs became the signature of the team last season. Among all running backs with at least 150 carries, Jacobs ranked fifth in the NFL in yards after contact per carry. Time and again, his ability to turn something into something more kept the Packers in good down-and-distance situations.
Weakness: At quarterback, Willis has proven he can win games. At running back, who is capable of carrying the load if Jacobs would have to miss a game or three? That should be Lloyd, the third-round pick last year, who was limited to one game as a rookie because of a series of injuries and an appendectomy. “I’m excited for what’s to come,” Lloyd said.
Receivers (12)
Veterans: Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, Malik Heath, Bo Melton, Mecole Hardman.
Rookies/first-year: Matthew Golden, Savion Williams, Tulu Griffin, Julian Hicks, Cornelius Johnson.
Strength: There’s strength in numbers, which is what we said about the receiver corps at this time last year, when the returning quartet of Doubs, Watson, Reed and Wicks looked like one of the best young receiver corps in the NFL. Instead, drops and injuries plagued the group. With the selection of Golden in the first round and Williams in the third round, the arrow is pointing up again. Golden will help offset the loss of Watson and Williams will inspire some creativity for Matt LaFleur and the offensive staff.
Weakness: Golden and Williams have to do it. While a rookie receiver in 2025 is much better prepared than a receiver drafted in 2005 or even 2015, there are no guarantees.
Moreover, after a season filled with dropped passes, drops remain a major question mark. Last year, 84 receivers were targeted at least 50 times. Wicks had the second-highest drop percentage (17.0 percent), Reed the third-highest (15.4 percent) and Doubs the 19th-highest (9.8 percent).
How about the draft picks? Golden’s career drop rate was 9.4 percent. He dropped 13.3 percent of passes at Houston in 2023 but was more solid in 2024 at 6.5 percent. Williams’ career drop rate was 10.4 percent. It was just 4.7 percent in 2023 but back up to 11.8 percent in 2024.
Tight Ends (6)
Veterans: Tucker Kraft, Luke Musgrave, Ben Sims, John FitzPatrick.
Rookies/first-year: Messiah Swinson, Johnny Lumpkin.
Strength: Tucker Kraft isn’t one of the best young tight ends in the NFL. He’s one of the best tight ends, period. Among tight ends, he ranked 18th in receptions (50), seventh in yards (707), second in yards per catch (14.1), fourth in touchdowns (seven) and first in yards after the catch (9.3 per catch). He is a three-down, all-around tight end. It will be up to the coaches to unleash him even further.
Weakness: The depth could be if Luke Musgrave doesn’t recapture his rookie-year form. Musgrave and Kraft were drafted in 2023, and Musgrave spent most of their rookie seasons as the clear-cut No. 1 tight end until he sustained a lacerated kidney. Last season, Musgrave was such a nonfactor during training camp that he played only 17 snaps in Week 1. He caught seven passes in seven games.
Offensive Line (16)
Veterans: LT Rasheed Walker, LG Aaron Banks, C Elgton Jenkins, RG Sean Rhyan, RT Zach Tom, T/G Jordan Morgan, T/G Kadeem Telfort, T/G Travis Glover, C/G Jacob Monk, C Trey Hill.
Rookies/first-year: T/G Anthony Belton, G/T John Williams, G Donovan Jennings, T Brant Banks, G Tyler Cooper, G J.J. Lippe.
Strength: The line was a strength last year and should be even better in 2025. Did the Packers overpay Aaron Banks? You can make that argument. However, focusing only between the lines, the interior trio of Banks, Jenkins and Rhyan should be better than last year’s Jenkins-Josh Myers-Rhyan. Who knows if Morgan will unseat Walker at left tackle or second-round rookie Belton will knock off Rhyan, but the competition will be good and the depth will be improved.
Weakness: Aaron Rodgers liked to say that being the backup center meant a guaranteed spot on the roster. He was right. The Packers don’t have a backup center. Or at least an obvious one. This will be a huge offseason and training camp for Jacob Monk, who essentially redshirted after being a fifth-round pick last year.
Defensive Ends (9)
Veterans: Rashan Gary, Lukas Van Ness, Kingsley Enagbare, Brenton Cox, Arron Mosby.
Rookies/first-year: Barryn Sorrell, Collin Oliver, Deslin Alexandre, Jeremiah Martin.
Strength: The sack numbers weren’t good enough but the returning group as a whole wasn’t exactly a weakness last season. They were a major reason why Green Bay’s run defense ascended into being one of the best in the NFL. Following the trade of Preston Smith, Cox emerged as a real player. He had more sacks (four) in seven games than Van Ness (three) had in 17 games. With the additions of Sorrell and Oliver, it will be a hot competition for snaps.
Weakness: It’s not just the sacks. Last year, 80 edge defenders had at least 240 pass-rushing opportunities. PFF’s pass-rushing productivity measures sacks, hits and hurries per pass-rushing snap. Gary ranked 36th, Enagbare ranked 59th and Van Ness ranked 64th. Can Cox replicate his production for 17 games? And can Sorrell, who posted modest number at Texas, or Oliver, who is undersized, provide more than occasional help?
Defensive Tackles (9)
Veterans: Kenny Clark, Devonte Wyatt, Karl Brooks, Colby Wooden, Nesta Jade Silvera.
Rookies/first-year: Warren Brinson, Nazir Stackhouse, James Ester, Keith Randolph.
Strength: There’s a lot of experience from the returning group of Clark, Wyatt, Brooks and Wooden. Clark has played a lot of tremendous football and Wyatt rather quietly ranks 19th among interior defensive linemen in sacks the past two seasons.
Weakness: This might be the weakest position group on the team. The coaches must unleash Clark, who went from 7.5 sacks and 16 quarterback hits in 2023 to one sack and five quarterback hits in 2024. Wyatt, who has never played even 50 percent of the snaps in a season, must find another gear. Brooks and Wooden played 676 mostly anonymous sacks in 2024. TJ Slaton, who signed with the Bengals in free agency, was the fulcrum of Green Bay’s run defense. Who will take that role? That’s a big ask of sixth-round pick, Brinson.
Linebackers (7)
Veterans: Quay Walker, Isaiah McDuffie, Edgerrin Cooper, Ty’Ron Hopper, Kristian Welch, Isaiah Simmons.
Rookies/first-year: Jamon Johnson.
Strength: For years, linebacker was one of the weakest units on the team. Not anymore. Cooper looked like an emerging star down the stretch last season. He joined Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher and DeMeco Ryans as the only rookie off-the-ball linebackers since at least 1999 with at least 80 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 13 TFLs and four passes defensed, according to Stathead.
The Packers lost a valuable backup, Eric Wilson, in free agency and responded by signing Welch and Simmons.
Weakness: The underneath coverage was a real problem last season. Perhaps that’s the next step in Year 2 under Jeff Hafley.
Cornerbacks (11)
Veterans: Jaire Alexander, Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine, Nate Hobbs, Isaiah Dunn.
Rookies/first year: Kamal Hadden, Kalen King, Kaleb Hayes, Micah Robinson, Tyron Herring, Johnathan Baldwin.
Strength: As the roster stands, a top four of Alexander, Nixon, Valentine and Hobbs would be strong. Plus, Javon Bullard manned the slot for most of his rookie season and Simmons has a lot of slot experience, too.
Weakness: Of course, Alexander’s future remains in limbo. Just like general manager Brian Gutekunst after the draft, LaFleur had no update at rookie camp on Friday. If the Packers and Alexander go their separate ways, they’d lack a stopper against the league’s premier receivers and the depth would be perilous after adding only Robinson in the seventh round of the draft. It’s not as if Hobbs, who missed a total of 16 games the past three seasons, has been the picture of durability.
Safeties (7)
Veterans: Xavier McKinney, Evan Williams, Javon Bullard, Zayne Anderson, Kitan Oladapo.
Rookies/first-year: Omar Brown, Kahzir Brown.
Strength: Gutekunst’s sweeping revamp of the position last offseason was a home run, with McKinney earning All-Pro, Williams earning All-Rookie, Bullard showing versatility in 11 starts and Anderson and Oladapo making their mark when asked. This position is so strong that the Packers practically ignored it this offseason. At rookie camp, Ryan Downard coached only one player, Brown, an undrafted free agent.
Weakness: So long as Bullard and Williams take the cliched second-year jump, this could be the best safety group in the NFL.
Specialists (4)
Veterans: K Brandon McManus, P Daniel Whelan, LS Matt Orzech.
Rookies/first-year: K Alex Hale.
Strength: McManus was second in the NFL in field-goal percentage and Whelan’s net average, even though it was torpedoed by the Bears’ trick-play touchdown in Week 18, was the third-best in franchise history.
Weakness: Orzech isn’t a bad long snapper. But he’s not a great one, either. The Packers didn’t sign Central Florida’s Gage King following rookie camp. So, Orzech will be flying solo for the start of OTAs at the end of month.