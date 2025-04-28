Texas Coach: Packers No. 1 Pick Matthew Golden’s Rise Built on Trust

Matthew Golden vs. Arizona State was absolutely dominant on film:



➖ 7 Receptions

➖ 149 Yards

➖ 1 TD

➖ OT 2-Pt Conversion

➖ 6 1st Downs



Enjoy some All-22 highlights below… https://t.co/YOGJaPCS3D pic.twitter.com/izbNSoJdUI