The Key Picks Before Packers Go on the Clock in NFL Draft
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers own the 23rd pick of the 2024 NFL Draft. Who will they pick? Here are the key picks on the road to No. 23.
No. 21: Pittsburgh Steelers – Oregon DT Derrick Harmon
The top defensive tackles are off the board, with Harmon perhaps the best of the bunch after Michigan’s Mason Graham.
After decent seasons at Michigan State in 2022 and 2023, Harmon had a superb 2024 at Oregon with five sacks and 11 tackles for losses among 45 total tackles. He also forced two fumbles and batted down four passes.
According to PFF, there were 100 FBS-level, draft-eligible defensive tackles who played at least 238 pass-rushing snaps. Harmon was first with 55 total pressures (11 more than anyone else), first in pass-rush productivity, which measures sacks, hits and hurries per pass-rushing snap, and second in pass-rush win rate. Plus, he was PFF’s 20th-ranked run defender
“With a little bit of grit,” he said when asked to describe his game. “I’ve got a dog in me. Real gritty player, just trying to get to the ball and make a play.”
Best Available
With Pittsburgh up at No. 21, there are plenty of inviting targets for the Packers, who will be on the clock shortly.
Cornerback: Will Johnson, Maxwell Hairston, Trey Amos
Defensive tackle: Derrick Harmon
Receiver: Matthew Golden, Jayden Higgins
Offensive line: Josh Simmons, Josh Conerly
No. 20: Denver Broncos – Texas CB Jahdae Barron
Barron won the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s top defensive back and was frequently mocked to the Packers, but with short arms and borderline size, he probably never was a consideration.
No. 19: Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka
If the Packers are going to pick a receiver in the first round for the first time since 2002, it’s not going to be Arizona’s Tet McMillan or Ohio State’s Egbuka.
Egbuka was drafted by the Buccaneers, where he’ll join Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Despite never having been the guy, Egubka was one of the most productive receivers in OSU history with 205 receptions for 2,868 yards and 24 touchdowns. Most of that production came over the final three seasons, including 81 receptions for 1,011 yards (12.5 average) and 10 touchdowns in helping the Buckeyes win the national championship.
Egbuka was our prediction for the Packers.
No. 18: Seattle Seahawks – North Dakota State OL Grey Zabel
Zabel allowed one sack and seven total pressures in 16 games helping the Bison win the FCS national championship. In five seasons, he played 2,776 snaps, with 1,064 at right tackle, 974 at left tackle, 453 at left guard, 222 at right guard and 17 at center.
A scout thought the Packers might be interested because he’s right off the Green Bay assembly line.
“Not only can he come in and start right away, he’s going to allow you to get your best five guys on the field because of his versatility,” NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah said during a conference call. “So, you get injuries throughout a season, that would be a valuable chess piece for them.”
No. 17: Cincinnati Bengals – Texas A&M edge Shemar Stewart
Stewart was the ultimate test of traits vs. production, with Stewart recording a perfect 10.00 Relative Athletic Score but finishing with only 4.5 sacks in three seasons.
In 2024, just like in 2022 and 2023, Stewart had 1.5 sacks. His 5.5 tackles for losses weren’t impressive, either, but they did match his combined total from his first two seasons. According to PFF, there were 100 FBS-level, draft-eligible edge defenders who played at least 239 pass-rushing snaps. He ranked 33rd in pass-rush productivity, which measures sacks, hit and hurries per pass-rushing snap, and 40th in pass-rush win rate.
“I wasn’t a sack-chasing warrior. I just wanted to become the best player for my team. And sometimes the stats don’t show that. Definitely trying to get more comfortable and get after the quarterback, trying to run through the tackle instead of maybe trying to reach out, lunging for a tackle.”
No. 16: Arizona Cardinals – Mississippi DT Walter Nolen
Another big-time defensive tackle is off the board with Nolen, a consensus All-American in 2024.
Nolen transferred to Ole Miss for his final season and recorded 6.5 sacks and 14 tackles for losses among 48 tackles. According to PFF, there were 100 FBS-level, draft-eligible defensive tackles who played at least 238 pass-rushing snaps. He ranked 14th in pass-rush productivity and 15th in pass-rush win rate. He was PFF’s top-ranked run defender and missed just 4.3 percent of his tackle attempts.
“I’m the next Aaron Donald, man” he told The Draft Network. “I feel like I can do it all. Aaron Donald did it all at the highest level. I’m a younger, upcoming version of Aaron Donald. I just can’t wait to show everybody that when I get this opportunity I’m being blessed with.”
Oregon’s Derrick Harmon remains available among the top defensive tackles.
No. 13: Miami Dolphins – Michigan DT Kenneth Grant
Would the Packers select Grant to fill the big void in the middle of the defense created by the free-agent departure of T.J. Slaton? Nope. Grant is headed to Miami. He is the second defensive tackle off the board after Mason Graham to Cleveland at No. 5.
The 331-pounder had 3.5 sacks and five tackles for losses to help Michigan win the national championship in 2023 and three sacks and seven tackles for losses among 32 tackles in 2024. He deflected five passes in each of those seasons. Grant was PFF’s seventh-ranked run defender.
“Definitely it’s my power” that is his best asset, he said. “It’s working on my power watching Dexter Lawrence, Vita Vea, all those guys using their power and their body size.” He added: “I’m a 3-down player for sure. I can rush the passer with my strength and a little bit of finesse in there. Most guys think I’m just a run stopper, but I’m super-athletic and can rush the passer.”
Among the defensive tackles, Derrick Harmon of Oregon and Walter Nolen of Mississippi are available.
No. 11: San Francisco 49ers – Georgia edge Mykel Williams
The Packers brought in Williams for a visit but he didn’t get close to Green Bay’s spot. He was the second edge defender off the board, with the Giants taking Abdul Carter at No. 3.
Williams had five sacks, eight tackles for losses and two forced fumbles in 2024. He suffered a high-ankle sprain in the first game and wound up playing in 12 games but with only five starts. “It lingered the whole year. I never was healthy. I actually re-injured it multiple times throughout the year. I didn’t practice until Texas game (mid-October). I was messed up pretty bad.”
His three-year totals were 14 sacks, 21.5 TFLs and three forced fumbles.
Among the edge defenders, Shemar Stewart of Texas A&M, who had a predraft visit with the Packers, was available.
No. 8: Carolina Panthers – WR Tetairoa McMillan
The Packers brought McMillan in for a visit but he didn’t fall within a country mile of the Packers’ spot at No. 23. Will that kick off a run at receiver? We shall see.
In three seasons, the 6-foot-4 McMillan caught 214 passes for 3,423 yards and 26 touchdowns. He led the conference with 18.0 yards per catch in 2022 and 1,319 yards in 2024. His career averages were 16.1 yards per catch and 92.5 yards per game.
According to Pro Football Focus, 118 receivers were targeted at least 55 times. McMillan ranked 63rd in yards after the catch per catch (5.1), 78th in drop rate (7.7 percent) and third in forced missed tackles (28). He caught 12-of-31 deep passes and scored five touchdowns.
“I feel like people sleep on my ability with the ball in my hands,” he said at the Scouting Combine. “Obviously, everybody knows about my 50-50 balls and my catch radius. But I feel like I can get in and out of my breaks as a big receiver, and ability with the ball in my hands.”
Three key receiver prospects had visits with the Packers. Emeka Egbuka and Matthew Golden of Texas are available.