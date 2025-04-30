The Packers’ Best, Worst, Most Intriguing Draft Picks
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ rookie class, highlighted by eight draft picks, will arrive in Green Bay on Thursday for rookie camp on Friday and Saturday.
Who was the team’s best draft pick? Their worst? Their most intriguing?
Best pick: Texas WR Matthew Golden, first round
Receiver was a huge need, which is why I thought this would be the year they’d pick one in the first round.
Is it an exaggeration to say the Packers would have forfeited their Super Bowl chances had they not addressed the position in a meaningful way? Maybe. But let’s be real. You can’t bring a knife to a gunfight. Quarterback Jordan Love wielded a flimsy plastic butter knife for the playoff game against the Eagles. The outcome in that game was predictable.
Maybe Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks and Romeo Doubs will reach the expectations that had been bestowed on them at this point a year ago. But betting the season on that happening would have been foolish. And even if they had played with more consistency, who was going to be the deep threat to either provide big plays or stretch the field to create opportunities underneath?
Golden has field-stretching speed, good hands and is a quality route-runner. He’ll make an instant impact.
Most intriguing pick: Oklahoma State DE/LB Collin Oliver, fifth round
First, an admission: I knew almost nothing about Oliver. The Packers didn’t need a linebacker after drafting Edgerrin Cooper and Ty’Ron Hopper last year. And they’ve had zero interest in smaller edge rushers. So, I skipped over him during my draft prep.
Now, I understand. He was a big-time playmaker at Oklahoma State. In five quarters before a season-ending foot injury, he had 14 pressures. Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy compared him to Christian McCaffrey. Speaking of comparisons, how about this one: In 43 career games, he had 23.5 sacks and 42 tackles for losses. Penn State’s Abdul Carter, the third pick of this year’s draft, had 23 sacks and 41 tackles for losses in 42 games.
Is Oliver too small to be an NFL pass rusher? It’s quite possible. I’m eager to find out.
Worst pick: NC State OT Anthony Belton, second round
This has nothing to do with Belton whatsoever. While some draft pundits didn’t like the pick because they thought it was a reach, the Packers want big linemen who can move. At No. 54 of the second round, it essentially was Belton or bust. The coaches at NC State rave about his talent, athleticism and intelligence.
“He’s a freak athlete at that size. You just don't see that at that size what he can do,” NC State offensive line coach Garett Tujague told Packers On SI.
With three starters on the offensive line scheduled to be free agents after the season, Belton will be, at worst, a starter-in-waiting while providing critical depth. So, the Packers believe Belton is a case of talent meeting need.
Here’s my issue: Who is going to play cornerback? The NFL is a passing league. Games are won by elite quarterbacks. To beat those elite quarterbacks means playing elite pass defense.
Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine and Javon Bullard weren’t the reason why the Packers were eliminated by the Eagles. The offensive line was the biggest reason, and the addition of Belton will help.
However, in two games against the Lions, Jared Goff completed about 80 percent of his passes. In two games against the Vikings, Sam Darnold threw for 652 yards and six touchdowns. In two games against the Bears, Caleb Williams had two of his best five games in terms of completion percentage.
This year’s schedule features games against Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson, Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow, Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts, Washington’s Jayden Daniels, Goff and Williams. And those are just the home games. Maybe injury-prone Jaire Alexander will be the solution. If not, can the Packers count on Nixon, Valentine and free-agent addition Nate Hobbs, who has his own lengthy injury history, to rise up on fourth-and-6 with the season on the line?
Ole Miss’ Trey Amos and East Carolina’s Shavon Revel were among the corners the Packers bypassed for Belton.