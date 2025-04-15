These Defensive Tackles Might Not Be on Packers’ NFL Draft Board
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have a big need at defensive tackle, and not just because they lost 340-pound starter TJ Slaton in free agency.
Slaton’s a big loss to one of the NFL’s best run defenses. Moreover, Kenny Clark’s production fell off a cliff and the Packers have a pending decision on Devonte Wyatt’s fifth-year option. With 2023 draft picks Colby Wooden and Karl Brooks not looking like future starters, there’s little doubt the Packers will dive into a deep class.
Based on general manager Brian Gutekunst’s history, some prospects fit better than others.
Height
Gutekunst has drafted seven defensive linemen during his tenure. The shortest was James Looney at 6-foot-2 3/8. You have to go back to 2015, when Ted Thompson drafted Christian Ringo (6-foot 3/4) in the sixth round, to find one shorter.
From 2018 through 2023, Gutekunst drafted for a 3-4 scheme. Generally speaking, defensive ends in a 3-4 scheme are taller than defensive tackles in a 4-3 scheme, so he might not be so exacting for Jeff Hafley’s defense.
Nonetheless, defensive tackles shorter than 6-foot-2 include Tennessee’s Omarr Norman-Lott (6-1 7/8), Maryland’s Jordan Phillips (6-1 5/8) and Virginia Tech’s Aeneas Peebles (6-foot 1/2), all of whom could go in Day 2, along with Notre Dame’s Howard Cross III (6-1 3/8), Indiana’s C.J. West (6-1 1/8) and Tennessee’s Elijah Simmons (6-1) in Day 3.
At the same time, former seventh-round pick Jonathan Ford (6-5 1/8) is the only player taller than 6-foot-4 1/4 in the 20 drafts conducted by Thompson and Gutekunst. Could that take Kentucky’s Deone Walker (6-7 1/2), Florida’s Cam Jackson (6-6 1/4), Texas’ Alfred Collins (6-6 5/8) and Nebraska’s Ty Robinson (6-5 1/2) – four potential Day 2 choices – along with Notre Dame’s Rylie Mills (6-5 3/8) and Iowa’s Yahya Black (6-5 3/4) off the board?
Weight
Of Gutekunst’s seven picks on the defensive line, four were more than 300 pounds. That includes 330-plus pounds of TJ Slaton in 2021 and Jonathan Ford in 2022. On the other hand, Colby Wooden slimmed down to 273 pounds for the 2023 Scouting Combine.
With that, the Packers don’t seem to have a “type.” It will be interesting to see if the Packers add some beef after Slaton signed with the Bengals in free agency.
Arm Length
Karl Brooks, a sixth-round pick in 2023 with 31 1/2-inch arms, is the only one of Gutekunst’s defensive tackles with arms shorter than 32 inches.
Indiana’s West (31 7/8) and Virginia Tech’s Peebles (31 1/2) are the draft-worthy defensive tackles who fall short of 32.
40-Yard Dash, Broad Jump
Ford ran his 40 in 5.49 seconds, but nobody expects a 330-pound man to be ultra-athletic. Otherwise, athleticism is important. The beefy Slaton ran his 40 in an impressive 5.09 seconds. Brooks was the next-slowest in 5.08 – though that’s still a good time at the position – and everyone else was faster than 5.00: Devonte Wyatt (4.77), Colby Wooden (4.79), James Looney (4.89) and Kingsley Keke (4.95).
Who was slower than 5.10 among the not-so-giants? Florida State’s Joshua Farmer (5.11), Tennessee’s Omarr Norman-Lott (5.15), Ole Miss’ J.J. Pegues (5.15), Alabama’s Tim Smith (5.14), Arkansas’ Eric Gregory (5.14).
Only Ford and Brooks failed to hit 9 feet in the broad jump. This is an important drill, which probably is why so many of the prospects skip it. That Michigan’s Kenneth Grant jumped only 8-9 probably is irrelevant because he’s 331 pounds. However, terrible numbers by Iowa’s Yahya Black (8-5), Alabama’s Tim Smith (8-2), Texas’ Alfred Collins (8-0), Florida’s Cam Jackson (7-9) could make them undraftable for Green Bay.
Relative Athletic Score
Relative Athletic Score puts height, weight, 40-yard time and other measurables on a 0-to-10 spectrum to allow for comparisons within a position.
Jonathan Ford – a massive man who tested like a, well, massive man – posted a RAS of just 3.55. Other than Ford and Karl Brooks (5.87), all of Gutekunst’s picks were 7.96 or better.
From last year’s quintet: Kenny Clark, 7.54; TJ Slaton, 7.96; Devonte Wyatt, 9.59; Colby Wooden, 9.25; and Brooks.
Tennessee’s Omarr Norman-Lott’s RAS was a disappointing 5.95. Other draft-worthy defensive tackles who might have missed the mark include Ole Miss’ J.J. Pegues (4.82), Notre Dame’s Howard Cross (4.69), Alabama’s Tim Smith (4.44), Kentucky’s Deone Walker (3.74), Iowa’s Yahya Black (3.61), Oregon’s Jamaree Caldwell (3.49) and Tennessee’s Elijah Simmons (3.47).
Caldwell weighed 332 pounds and ran his 40 in 5.15 seconds, so could be an option if Green Bay is desperate for a Day 3 run-stopper.
Who Are Best Fits for Packers at Defensive Tackle?
Looking at it purely from a measurables perspective, these defensive tackle prospects might be the best fit for the Packers.
Oregon’s Derrick Harmon: 6-4 1/2, 313, 34 3/8 arms. 4.95 40, DNP broad jump, no RAS.
Michigan’s Kenneth Grant: 6-3 5/8, 330, 33 1/2 arms. 5.13 40, 8-9 broad jump, 7.18 RAS.
Mississippi’s Walter Nolen: 6-3 5/8, 300, 33 3/8 arms. DNP testing, no RAS.
Ohio State’s Tyleik Williams: 6-2 7/8, 329, 32 arms. DNP 40, no RAS.
Texas A&M’s Shemar Turner: 6-3 1/8, 290, 33 5/8 arms. No testing, no RAS.
Toledo’s Darius Alexander: 6-3 7/8, 305, 34 arms. 4.95 40, 9-4 broad jump, 9.17 RAS.
South Carolina’s T.J. Sanders: 6-3 7/8, 305, 33 1/4 arms. 4.95 40, 9-4 broad jump, 9.38 RAS.
Florida State’s Joshua Farmer: 6-3 1/4, 305, 35 arms. 5.11 40, 9-4 broad jump, 7.89 RAS.
Ohio State’s Ty Hamilton: 6-2 7/8, 299, 32 1/4 arms. 4.95 40, 9-3 broad jump, 9.22 RAS.
Boston College’s Cam Horsley: 6-2 3/4, 312, 33 arms. 5.04 40, 9-0 broad jump, 8.54 RAS.
SMU’s Jared Harrison-Hunte: 6-3 3/8, 290, 33 3/8 arms. 4.86 40, 9-3 broad jump, 9.20 RAS.
South Carolina’s Tonka Hemingway: 6-2 7/8, 284, 33 3/8 arms. 5.02 40, 9-4 broad jump, 9.46 RAS.
North Carolina’s Jahvaree Ritzie: 6-4 1/4, 294, 33 1/4 arms. 5.00 40, 9-6 broad jump, 9.49 RAS.
Players You Might Cross Off the Draft Board
