Three Packers on PFF’s List of Top NFL Free Agents for 2026
GREEN BAY, Wis. – For Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst, NFL free agency was fairly easy to navigate. Due in large part to a 2021 draft class that went bust, he had no priority free agents to re-sign.
It could be a much different story next offseason.
Pro Football Focus published a list of the top 10 free agents at every position. It includes three members of the Packers, and easily could include a couple more.
Front and center is Zach Tom, the team’s standout right tackle. A fourth-round pick in 2022, Tom is one of the best in the business at what’s become a premium position because so many of the league’s premier pass rushers line up over the right tackle.
Tom received the third-most All-Pro votes among right tackles behind Detroit’s Penei Sewell and Philadelphia’s Lane Johnson. He is a graceful pass protector and surprisingly strong run blocker considering his lack of heft and brawn.
He presumably will be first in line for a contract extension and, for all the speculation about how he could move to center, he seems entrenched at right tackle because of the importance of the position.
“I would foresee that he’d probably stay at right tackle because he’s done such a nice job, but he does have the ability to move to a bunch of different spots, whether that be center or left tackle (and), I’m sure he could play both guards if you needed to,” Gutekunst said at the Scouting Combine.
“So, it’s a luxury to have guys like that but, when a guy’s had as much success as Zach’s had on the right side in that spot, I think you’re always a little reluctant to move them, but it’s nice to have that flexibility.”
Backup quarterback Malik Willis ranks fifth at the position behind the 49ers’ Brock Purdy, the Giants’ Russell Wilson, the Colts’ Daniel Jones and the Browns’ Joe Flacco.
Willis led the Packers to three wins – two as a starter and one in relief – and would have had a fourth had the defense not given up the game-deciding field goal to the Bears.
Last season, 49 quarterbacks threw at least 50 passes. Willis was No. 1 in that group in passer rating and completion percentage.
A third-round pick in 2022 by the Titans, Willis could be a man in demand if he has success in a relief role again.
The third player on the list is receiver Romeo Doubs, who like Tom was a fourth-round pick in 2022. Doubs was the 19th receiver drafted; he is sixth with 147 receptions, sixth with 1,700 yards and tied for first with Drake London with 15 receiving touchdowns.
On the other hand, he hasn’t had an 800-yard season, has just one 100-yard game and was sidelined last year by a pair of concussions and a suspension.
Mason Cameron’s list has a couple omissions – or players who could be considered omissions if they have good seasons in 2025.
By PFF’s grading, 2022 first-round pick Quay Walker is a terrible linebacker. Of 64 linebackers who played at least 500 snaps last season, Walker ranked 50th. However, the Packers hope to sign him a contract extension before he hits free agency.
Among all players drafted in 2022, Walker ranks second with 341 tackles and seventh with 21 tackles for losses. Walker and the Giants’ Micah McFadden are the only off-the-ball linebackers with more than 10 TFLs.
Rasheed Walker was one of the steals of the draft as a seventh-round pick in 2022. Most left tackles are first-round picks; Walker was the 249th of 262 selections. While he hasn’t been great – that’s why he’ll have to beat out 2024 first-round pick Jordan Morgan – he’s rarely been a problem, either.
Receiver Christian Watson might be in higher demand than Doubs if he can make it back from his torn ACL by the end of the season. He is second in the draft class with 16.9 yards per reception; he was second in the NFL with 21.4 yards per catch last year.
Compounding the challenge will be Green Bay’s salary cap. Awash in cap space this offseason, only four teams are in worse shape for 2026, according to Spotrac.
Packers Unrestricted Free Agents in 2026
Quarterback: Malik Willis.
Offensive line: LT Rasheed Walker, RT Zach Tom, RG Sean Rhyan, a third-round pick in 2022 who started every game last season, and C Trey Hill.
Receivers: Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Mecole Hardman.
Tight end: John FitzPatrick.
Defensive end: Kingsley Enagbare, a fifth-round pick in 2022 with 18 career starts and played about 47 percent of the snaps last season.
Linebackers: Quay Walker, Isaiah Simmons, Kristian Welch.
Long snapper Matt Orzech.