Three Perfect Three-Round Mock Drafts for Packers
‘Twas the night before Draftmas, and there was a stir in the air.
As Gutekunst sat in his office, trying not to pull out his hair.
A receiver, a pass rusher, a corner or two?
What would make this draft perfect for you?
I’m sure Brian Gutekunst has a vision in his head for what a perfect draft would look like for the Green Bay Packers.
The consensus for the team’s biggest needs are pass rusher, receiver and cornerback. While the Packers have enough quality players to contend for a third consecutive trip to the playoffs, upgrades are necessary if it really is “time we started competing for championships,” as Gutekunst said earlier this offseason.
Here are three “perfect” drafts in which the Packers are able to realistically address their biggest needs with impact players.
Perfect Draft No. 1: Receiver First
WR: Emeka Egbuka. DL: JT Tuimoloau. CB: Benjamin Morrison.
At this point, you’ve heard all the stories about the Packers and Javon Walker in 2002. I’m convinced the Packers could put “WR” next to my name during the draft and the fanbase would be thrilled they picked me.
The reality is, the Packers do need another playmaker on offense. Emeka Egbuka is one of the most prolific receivers in the history of Ohio State. That is true despite the fact he’s always shared a receiver room with a first-round pick or two.
Of all the receivers in this class, Egbuka is the one who makes the most sense to me if they were going to take on early. He has positional versatility to move to the boundary and play in the slot, and he is a great blocker in the run game.
At the risk of making Matt LaFleur vomit, Egbuka may never be a real No. 1 receiver, but he has a chance to be really good.
Needs on defense would be addressed in Day 2.
Ohio State’s JT Tuimoloau is one of the better rushers that won’t be taken in the first round. He has a motor that coaches will love and was incredibly productive with 12.5 sacks and 21.5 tackles for losses during his final season. He’s got plenty of experience playing with his hand in the dirt, so the learning curve should not be too difficult.
Morrison may not be available at Green Bay’s spot in the third round. Dane Brugler’s draft guide for The Athletic has a second- or third-round grade on him as the No. 69 overall prospect, but health questions could push him down or get him in range to trade up. If he’s available, the Packers would love to grab him there as a potential replacement for Keisean Nixon or Carrington Valentine.
Otherwise, they could pivot to NC State offensive lineman Anthony Belton – “Escalade” had a predraft visit – and take a cornerback like Virginia Tech’s Dorian Strong or Western Michigan’s Bilhal Kone in the fourth.
Perfect Draft No. 2: Defensive Line First
DL: Shemar Stewart. CB: Trey Amos. WR: Jalen Royals.
Texas A&M Shemar Stewart has been a polarizing prospect during this process, but there just are not that many men on the planet with his combination of size and athleticism. Almost none, actually. The only person in the history of the Scouting Combine to put together a better performance than Stewart was fellow former Aggie, Browns All-Pro Myles Garrett.
Stewart may require some polish, but these are the type of home run swings that need to be taken on a pass rusher.
For all the talk about traits and production being a requirement for Green Bay’s first-round pick, those players typically go in the top five of the draft. The Packers are not picking in the top five.
Part of drafting and developing is the development portion. Stewart will require that, but if he were to realize his athletic potential under the team’s new defensive line coach, DeMarcus Covington, the Packers’ pass rush has a chance to become lethal.
With a rusher going in the first round, that leaves the skill players for the next two rounds.
Mississippi’s Trey Amos has been mocked as a potential first-round pick for Green Bay. I don’t buy that due to concerns about athleticism, and he is a little older than what the Packers typically prefer in first-round picks.
Later in the draft, however, Amos would add some immediate experience and potential to become a starter from the first day of training camp. That doesn’t necessarily mean he will start, but quality competition will never hurt in the NFL.
In terms of receivers that could go in Round 3, Utah State’s Jalen Royals might be one of the most seamless fits. Royals would inject speed and playmaking after the catch, both of which were issues last season.
Perfect Draft No. 3: Cornerback First
CB: Will Johnson. WR: Jayden Higgins. DL Jordan Burch
If I had done this exercise in February, you would have told me this was unrealistic because Michigan’s Will Johnson would never be an option at No. 23.
Now, it appears it’s at least possible.
Johnson is a good fit in Jeff Hafley’s defense. His ball skills would endear him to the fanbase quickly. He can play on the boundary and has experience covering the opposing team’s best receiver.
I’m skeptical that Green Bay would select a cornerback in the first round, but if Johnson were to fall, I think they’d have to jump at the opportunity.
Iowa State’s Jayden Higgins almost feels like the perfect Packers receiver in the second round. The only question is whether he’ll be available when Green Bay’s on the clock at the end of that round. Brugler and NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah have him at No. 45 and No. 46, respectively.
He’s big. He’s fast. He has the body of a prototypical “X” receiver. Higgins’ size and speed make him a potential contributor as a rookie.
The Packers did not host him on a visit. Does that mean they’re not interested, or they’re trying to not tip their hand?
There are recent examples. The Packers brought in all the top edge guys and tight ends in 2023 with two major exceptions. Lukas Van Ness and Luke Musgrave.
Jordan Burch was a player the Packers did bring in on a visit. He’s talented as a former five-star recruit and has the ability to move inside. He said he likes watching Rashan Gary, so he’d likely relish the opportunity to learn from him at the NFL level.