Three Simulators, Three Day 2 Mock Drafts for Packers
The Green Bay Packers are scheduled to make picks at No. 54 of the second round and No. 87 of the third round during Day 2 of the NFL Draft on Friday. Unless they trade.
Because of the depth of the class, there should be plenty of high-quality players for general manager Brian Gutekunst to attack areas of need.
“Right now it looks pretty good,” he said after picking receiver Matthew Golden in the first round on Thursday night. “You never know when the runs are going to go and, all of a sudden, it won’t. But it looks pretty good. We’ve got some really good players that we’re excited to get to tomorrow and see if we can add some players. But you never know how these things are going to fall in the first round. And this one fell pretty good for us the way we looked at it.”
Because there can’t possibly be enough NFL mock drafts, here are three new mocks using three simulators.
Pro Football Focus
Second Round: East Carolina CB Shavon Revel
Shavon Revel is one of the most talented cornerbacks in this year’s draft. If not for a torn ACL, he might have been a first-round pick. However, that ACL, which ended his 2024 season after three games, meant Revel didn’t have a chance to build on his strong start (two interceptions), prevented him from competing at the Senior Bowl and kept him from going through predraft testing.
Revel will be ready for the start of training camp, but who knows how long it will take him to be ready to face NFL competition after not facing top-tier talent in college. At 6-foot-1 7/8, he’d add a big dose of size to a cornerback corps that lacks it.
Also considered: Nobody.
Third Round: Oregon DT Jamaree Caldwell
At 332 pounds, Jamaree Caldwell would replace TJ Slaton as the big, hard-to-move, run-stopping defensive tackle. He didn’t have any sacks in 2024 but played strong run defense, which is what the Packers need to remain a top top-10 unit.
Also considered: William & Mary OT Charles Grant, LSU edge Sai’vion Jones, Ohio State edge Jack Sawyer.
Pro Football Network
Second Round: Toledo DT Darius Alexander
The Packers lost TJ Slaton in free agency. An expensive decision on Devonte Wyatt is looming. Kenny Clark is coming off a down season and his 30th birthday is on the horizon. Defensive tackle is a huge need, and Darius Alexander would take care of it.
Also considered: Arkansas edge Landon Jackson, Oregon edge Joran Burch, Arizona G Jonah Savaiinaea, Iowa State CB Darien Porter.
Third Round: California CB Nohl Williams
Nohl Williams was the last man standing at cornerback, which is a big need considering the lack of depth. In 2024, Williams led the nation with seven interceptions, allowed a sub-50 percent catch rate, was an excellent tackler and had a kickoff-return touchdown.
Also considered: William & Mary OT Charles Grant, LSU OL Miles Frazier.
The Draft Network
Second Round: Mississippi CB Trey Amos
This one seems almost too good to be true. Trey Amos is a first-round talent in terms of production (three interceptions, 16 passes defensed), tackling (above average for the position), size and speed (6-foot- 3/4, 4.43 in the 40) and health (unlike so many other corners in this class, he played a full season).
The guess is Amos will be long gone before Green Bay is up.
Also considered: Nobody, though Boston College pass rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku and Iowa State CB Darien Porter were available.
Third Round: UCLA edge Oluwafemi Oladejo
Femi Oladejo is one of the more intriguing prospects in the draft class. He was a starting off-the-ball linebacker until injuries forced him to move on-the-fly to the edge early last season. He had 4.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for losses, which isn’t great production for a pass rusher but is pretty impressive considering the circumstances.
While he doesn’t fit Green Bay’s big-guy mold, his versatile skill-set would provide some intriguing opportunities. Plus, Kingsley Enagbare will be a free agent next offseason.
Also considered: LSU edge Bradyn Swinson, Ohio State edge Jack Sawyer, LSU edge Sai’vion Jones, NC State OT Anthony Belton.