Todd McShay on Packers’ Day 3 Draft Picks: ‘Damn Good Football Player’
GREEN BAY, Wis. – For the Green Bay Packers, the big story of the 2025 NFL Draft was their selection of Texas receiver Matthew Golden with their first-round pick. The feel-good story was the selection of his teammate, defensive end Barryn Sorrell, in the fourth round.
Sorrell’s emotional day was a highlight of Saturday. But will he provide highlights on Sunday? Todd McShay, author of The McShay Report and the former ESPN draft expert, liked the pick.
“I like him,” he told Packers On SI this week. “He tested OK – 4.68 (in the 40) at 6-3 1/4 and 256 (pounds) – but I just think he’s one of those players, when you’re watching tape, he’s just always around the ball. He’s tough, he’s instinctive, he’s good with his hands. They move him around.
“I just think he’s one of those guys that’s just a damn good football player, and I think that’s going to carry over in the NFL. I’m not saying he’s ever going to be this star edge rusher or be a double-digit sack guy, but I do think when you look at the Packers and look at that defense, I think in a rotation role coming in, I think he’s got an opportunity to allow other guys to get their legs fresh. It makes them deeper. I just think he’s going to find ways to contribute.”
Here's what he had to say about the rest of the team's picks.
Fifth Round: Oklahoma State DE/LB Collin Oliver
The undersized pass rusher’s career production almost exactly matched that of Penn State’s Abdul Carter, the third overall pick of the Giants.
“Yeah, he’s got traits, right? That’s the whole thing with Oliver. He’s got traits, he worked out well, he flies to the football. He and Nick Martin, those two linebackers really played well. I think, worst case, you get a guy who contributes in some sub package and you develop him. He’s going to be really good on special teams right away, too.”
Sixth Round: Georgia DT Warren Brinson
Brinson has the size and athleticism yet started only eight games in five seasons at Georgia.
“The thing I love about those Georgia guys is they come in, they know how to lock out, they know gap control, they’re sound. He’s played in a lot of games. He’s got a lot of wars under his belt. There’s a reason he was playing at Georgia.
“Obviously, Mykel (Williams) and Jalon Walker got all the attention, and understandably so, as first-round draft picks. But these are the grinders that free them up to do all the things that they’re doing. So, I like the pick. He’s going to wind up being a guy that comes in and contributes, plays in a rotation, allows them to be a little bit deeper. I do think as a sixth-round pick he’s got a legitimate shot to make the team and that’s all you can ask for.”
Seventh Round: Tulane CB Micah Robinson
Robinson transferred from Furman, an FCS school, for his final season. He allowed a 46.8 percent completion rate and ran his 40 in 4.39 seconds.
“He had a really good year at Tulane. He’s got speed. When you get in that sixth-, seventh-round range, you’re looking for guys that can make the team, play special teams and guys that have traits to develop, and that’s how I look at him. He’s a guy, because of that speed, because he can play the ball in the air, I think there’s enough traits to develop.
“For so many of these guys, can he find a role on special teams to buy him time? That’s what it’s about. He can help on special teams right away. He’s got enough speed, and let’s see with a training camp and in our scheme, can we get him to a point where we want to keep him on the roster.”
Seventh Round: Cincinnati OT John Williams
Williams started at left tackle the last two seasons. He allowed just one sack in 2024.
“With Brinson, we know what we’re getting, there’s a role for him. Hopefully, he can come in and play some sound, gap discipline if he’s getting 10 snaps in a game. With these two guys [Williams and Robinson], it was about traits to develop. If you wind up hitting on a corner or an offensive tackle in the seventh round, do you understand what that does for your salary cap?
“Even if John Williams winds up being a guy who’s like a swing tackle – and Green Bay’s done it as well as any organization. Again, traits. Let’s identify something that we see. Typically, it’s scouts and/or coaches that see something in that guy that fits in their scheme. I have to assume the coaching staff was like, ‘We can work with that. He’s 6-4, 322, he’s got the arm length to play tackle, can probably kick inside to guard.’ I think there’s a lot there to be able to work with. And he’s got 24 starts at left tackle. I see a guy who you try to see if he can be a swing and, worst case, he can be a guard, and he’s got really good traits as a guard.”