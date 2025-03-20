Top Cornerback Falls to Packers in Todd McShay’s New NFL Mock Draft
GREEN BAY, Wis. – With Jaire Alexander on the trade block and Eric Stokes signing with the Raiders, the Green Bay Packers need help at cornerback even after signing Nate Hobbs.
In his second mock draft for The McShay Report, former ESPN NFL Draft expert Todd McShay sent Michigan cornerback Will Johnson to the Packers at No. 23 of the first round.
“I’m not sure that Johnson will fall this far,” McShay wrote, “but he’s not going as high as a lot of people seem to think. He’s shown flashes of brilliance on tape, but I question his top speed and also see too many instances in which he struggles when the ball is in the air.”
Johnson was superb for the Wolverines. After earning Freshman All-American honors in 2022, Pro Football Focus charged him with a completion rate of 52.3 percent in 2023 and 2024.
In three seasons at Michigan, Johnson intercepted nine passes, including three he returned for touchdowns. He had two interceptions in seven games in 2024 but missed the final six due to torn ligaments in a toe.
He opted to skip Scouting Combine workouts because of the toe. Next, he suffered a hamstring injury during his training and won’t work for scouts at pro day, either. He will have a private workout for scouts on April 14.
At the Combine, he downplayed concerns about his speed.
“Have you ever seen somebody run away from me?”
He measured 6-foot-1 3/4 at the Scouting Combine. The Packers were incredibly small at corner until signing Hobbs.
Johnson had an interception in the Wolverines’ national championship victory over Washington and was voted defensive MVP for the game. He earned some All-American honors in 2023 and, despite the injury, 2024.
“I would say that all comes from preparation: film study, trusting my technique, trusting my film study and what I see throughout the week,” he said at the Combine. “Just seeing it, trusting it and going out and doing it...
“My height, length, athleticism, patience, technique, that’s really how my height helps me out because I still can be patient, still can have technique, and (the height) allows me to use that a little bit better.”
In McShay’s mock, Johnson was the second cornerback off the board. Kentucky’s Maxwell Hairston, Florida State’s Azareye’h Thomas and Mississippi’s Trey Amos were selected in the next dozen picks.
Only Texas’ Matthew Golden was off the board at receiver; Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan went to the Ravens at No. 27.
The Vikings took a safety at No. 24 and the Lions took this pass rusher at No. 28.
Fox Sports: Missouri WR Luther Burden
In another big mock, this one conducted by longtime draft pundit Rob Rang, the Packers selected Missouri receiver Luther Burden.
While Burden’s production went from 86 catches for 1,209 yards (14.1 average) in 2023 to 61 catches for 676 yards (11.1 average) in 2024, he had only three drops and led the nation’s receivers by forcing 30 missed tackles.
“Jordan Love's emergence as one of the NFL's better young gunslingers is all the more impressive given that the Packers lack a true No. 1 receiver,” Rang wrote. “With two of his favorite targets – Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson – each entering the final year of their respective rookie deals, the Packers might see Burden's YAC skills as the perfect fit.”
The Lions landed an elite pass rusher and the Vikings traded back and selected a linebacker.
Yahoo: East Carolina CB Shavon Revel
In their seventh mock, Charles McDonald and Nate Tice landed on East Carolina cornerback Shavon Revel. He was on his way to a big final season before suffering an early-season ACL tear at practice. He should be ready for the start of camp.
“Revel injured his knee early in the 2024 season, but his body of work was already pointing toward the first round. He has the size, twitch and most of all the toughness to be an impact player on the outside.”
The Vikings also took a corner at No. 24. Only Arizona’s McMillan was gone among the receivers.
Bleacher Report: Florida State CB Azareye'h Thomas
Bleacher Report also went with a cornerback with the selection of Florida State’s Azareye’h Thomas.
The premise, though, was faulty. At Boston College, it was noted, Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley “had been a man-coverage play-caller.” Thus, Thomas would provide Hafley “more flexibility in how to attack opposing pass games.”
However, playing man wasn’t the vision and presumably won’t be in 2025.
“I envisioned rushing four and playing three deep/four under a heck of a lot more, and we ended up doing a lot of simulated blitzes and different pressures and playing a bunch of cover-2,” coach Matt LaFleur said at the end of the season.
The Athletic: Beat Writers
In the On SI beat writers mock draft, I played the role of Brian Gutekunst and selected a defensive tackle.
The Athletic conducted the same exercise, with Matt Schneidman recognizing the Packers’ need for speed at receiver.