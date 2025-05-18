Which AI Packers Playoff Prediction Is Worse?
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Someday, we all might have to bow down to our AI overlords. But, for now, there are some serious shortcomings in artificial intelligence.
For some reason, the NFL Gameday’s X feed asked AI to predict which teams will qualify for the 2026 NFL playoffs.
In the NFC, the Washington Commanders were the No. 1 seed and the Green Bay Packers survived a gauntlet of a schedule to win the powerful NFC North and claim the No. 2 seed. The Packers, according to AI, will host the Los Angeles Rams in the wild-card playoffs.
The Detroit Lions, who are the back-to-back NFC North champions and coming off a 15-2 season, didn’t reach the playoffs. Nor did the Minnesota Vikings, who finished 14-3 but swapped out veteran quarterback Sam Darnold for J.J. McCarthy. The Chicago Bears surged from a 5-12 record last season to the No. 6 seed.
While the Lions lost both of their coordinators from last season, it seems unlikely they’ll tumble all the way out of the playoffs.
So, I turned to Grok to predict the NFC playoff field. Its prediction:
No. 1 seed: Philadelphia Eagles, with the defending Super Bowl champions playing a schedule that “doesn’t appear overly daunting” to win the NFC East again and claim homefield advantage.
No. 2 seed: Detroit Lions, with Grok incorrectly stating the Lions went 14-3 last season. Dan Campbell and their homefield advantage make them a “strong candidate” to win the NFC North again.
No. 3 seed: Los Angeles Rams, with Matthew Stafford, a “young and talented defense” and a “favorable” schedule allowing them to win the NFC West again.
No. 4 seed: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with a weak NFC South allowing them to win a fifth consecutive division title.
No. 5 seed: Washington Commanders, who are “built for sustained” success behind quarterback Jayden Daniels and a “no-turnover” offense.
No. 6 seed: Minnesota Vikings, who will finish ahead of the Packers because of Brian Flores’ aggressive defense and their “balanced” roster.
No. 7 seed: San Francisco 49ers, who should rebound behind a healthy Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk.
Left out? The Packers. Why?
Because of a tough schedule and the power of the NFC North. Pressed further, Grok pointed to a “stacked” NFC North, with the Lions and Vikings having “potent offenses and strong coaching.”
It also noted Green Bay’s “roster limitations,” such as the defense lacking “elite playmakers” and the ability to stop the run. While Green Bay will win nine or 10 games, it might not be enough in the rugged NFC.
Finally, while the Packers’ Matt LaFleur is “respected,” the Lions’ Dan Campbell and the Commanders’ Dan Quinn give those teams a “slight edge in galvanizing their teams” for the playoffs.
Also, Grok says the Packers haven’t won a conference championship since 1995.
ChatGPT was phenomenal, with it listing the Vikings “led by Kirk Cousins,” the New Orleans Saints, who have a “solid roster despite transitioning away from Drew Brees,” and the Lions, who are led by “a promising young head coach in Dan Campbell,” as three of the seven teams in the NFC.
Sportsbook Review asked ChatGPT to pick a winner for every game on the NFL schedule. It has the Packers finishing 7-10, including losses to Detroit in Week 1, the Browns in Week 3, the Cowboys in Week 4, the Bengals in Week 6 after their bye and the Giants in Week 11.