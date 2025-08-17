Who Is Packers Preseason Hero Tyron Herring?
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Tyron Herring’s game-saving hit that preserved the Green Bay Packers’ victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday was a bang-bang play that happened in the blink of an eye.
What happened next seemed to take forever.
“Yeah, I’m like what happened? I’m not really sure,” Herring said as he awaited final word from the officiating crew on whether Colts tight end Jelani Woods caught the ball at the 1-yard line, caught the ball and scored or caught the ball at all. “There was a long pause. Once they signaled it was out, that was awesome. It was good.”
Herring was a hero in a 23-19 victory, his well-placed shoulder against Woods dislodging the ball on fourth-and-10 in the final seconds. Big things might be in store for Herring off the field, but his big hit might prolong the rookie’s on-the-field career.
At Delaware, Herring was a semifinalist for the William Campbell Trophy, which is perhaps better known as the Academic Heisman. After transferring from Dartmouth, Herring was working toward his master’s degree in public administration at Delaware’s Joseph R. Biden School of Public Policy and Administration.
In spring 2025, he was in Green Bay going through organized team activities and minicamp as an undrafted free agent. In spring 2024, after a chance encounter with Delaware Gov. John Carney, he worked as a legislative fellow in Delaware’s state government. He commuted three days a week to the capital of Dover, where he worked on two committees.
“The MPA program and legislative fellows play a big part in demystifying the political law-making process,” Herring told the Delaware athletics site. “Dartmouth provided that foundation and that interest through the amount of papers and classes and professors. I took an American inequality class and it was one of my favorite classes, and I can now support that with the practicality that the MPA provides with experience.”
Herring had a strong final season at Delaware, which earned him an opportunity at the East-West Shrine Game, where earned rave reviews from director of football operations Eric Galko.
Herring wasn’t drafted but signed with the Packers.
“I definitely want to see how far football can go first and foremost,” Herring said in the Delaware story. “I’m not about knocking down opportunities; I take advantage of opportunities. If that opportunity presents itself to go pro, I want to take that route. If that’s not the path for me, I still want to go to law school.
“Eventually, my ultimate goal is to run for office one day and serve publicly, whether that be state, federal or local levels. Once again, whatever opportunities open up and present themselves I will make the most of it.”
Herring took advantage of his opportunity against the Colts. On his 23rd and final snap of the night and with a “mentality to finish,” he saw the ball, left his man and delivered a jarring blow against Woods, dislodging the ball from the veteran tight end to preserve the victory.
“All my thought was just make the tackle. That’s all I’m thinking,” Herring said. “I had the speed turned, came down, all I’m thinking is make the tackle. That’s what I was thinking.”
Herring called it “exhilarating” to see his teammates’ reaction after he made the play.
“It’s a blessing, man,” he said. “I’ve dreamt of being in the NFL. I’ve had a great supporting cast and family behind me. I’m just excited to be here and make the most of it.”
With that, Herring will enter the final week of training camp with a lot of momentum. Even if he doesn’t grab the No. 5 cornerback spot on the 53-man roster, there is the extended 70-man roster that will include the 17 players on the practice squad. If he makes plays this week, including a joint practice against the Seahawks on Thursday and the preseason game against Seattle on Saturday, his legislative career might be on hold.
“It’s exciting,” he said. “Worked my entire life to get in this position. I’m just so thankful to God for it. This is what you play football for, make big plays.”