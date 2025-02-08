Raiders' Crosby Gives Thoughts on Cooper Kupp Situation
The NFL offseason should be exciting, as many star players could be on the move soon.
Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Cooper Kupp announced the team intends to trade him, so the former Super Bowl MVP will likely play for a new team for the first time in eight years.
While it was a surprise that the Rams are ready to move on from a player who helped them win a championship, it also makes sense, as Kupp has more football behind him than ahead and has not played a full season in three years.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby was not surprised by the news. He spoke about Kupp’s situation on the latest episode of his podcast, The Rush.
“There’s been rumors for the last year, them trying to move on,” Crosby said on Kupp and the Rams. “I think it’s a tough situation with how [head coach Sean] McVay’s system runs. Whoever the No. 1 is, that’s going to be the focal point, and they can fill in some other role players along the way. Puka [Nacua] and Cooper were doing the same thing damn near, so Cooper’s role just kind of diminished for a younger Puka, who came on the scene hot, went crazy when Cooper was hurt last year, and then this year, you want to keep feeding the young guy.
"Cooper is unbelievable; Cooper Kupp’s had an incredible run in L.A. He was the Super Bowl MVP. I mean, this is a guy going towards a Hall of Fame resume. Obviously, it didn’t work out; he’s had some injury history, he’s a little bit older now, but he can still ball. I think you have to get a guy like that in the right system. As much as I hate to say this, if I’m [the Kansas City Chiefs], I try to go get Cooper Kupp, or if I’m the [Washington] Commanders. Go put him with Terry McLaurin. Put him with a young, good quarterback, and you’ve got at least three more legitimate years with him.”
The NFL offseason has barely begun, and fireworks are blowing up across the league.
The next few months should be interesting to follow as teams try to re-tool their rosters so they can take down the Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.
You can watch the full episode of Crosby’s podcast here.
