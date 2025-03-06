With Seven Weeks Until NFL Draft, Here Are Packers’ Picks in New Mock Drafts
GREEN BAY, Wis. – In exactly seven weeks, the entire football world will descend on Lambeau Field for the 2025 NFL Draft. Standing at the corner of Oneida Street and Lombardi Ave., who will Commissioner Roger Goodell announce as the Green Bay Packers’ first-round selection?
Here are the latest predictions from the latest and greatest NFL mock drafts.
NFL.com: Ohio State OT Josh Simmons
In his first mock of the year, NFL.com’s Charles Davis went with Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons.
“A left tackle at Ohio State, Simmons can play multiple positions on the offensive line, helping Green Bay keep QB Jordan Love upright,” Davis wrote.
Simmons is Daniel Jeremiah’s No. 31 prospect at NFL.com. Jeremiah also mocked Simmons to Green Bay. A torn patellar tendon, sustained during the sixth game of the season, kept him from testing at the Scouting Combine. He is “way ahead of schedule” in his rehab, though, and hopes to go through drills in April.
“People get down on themselves about an injury, right?” he said at the Combine. “Especially when you're trying to go for so many things – not only the national championship but everything else. You just got to put it in the tank, right? It’s just a little speed bump. If you have the right mindset, you're going to come back a lot stronger – like a demon.”
Simmons opened his career playing right tackle at San Diego State. He transferred to Ohio State and played left tackle in 2023 and 2024.
“That change was huge,” he said. “I'm very glad. Obviously, it was kind of like a gamble a little bit because you go from, like, 17 penalties (and) really rough around the edge, but I put my trust in Coach (Justin) Frye, and he did the damn thing.”
Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon went to the Vikings at No. 24 and a linemate of Simmons at Ohio State went to the Lions at No. 28.
Sports Illustrated: Oregon DT Derrick Harmon
SI’s Bryan Fischer sent Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon to the Packers. With TJ Slaton set to be a free agent and Kenny Clark coming off a down season, this pick would address short- and long-term needs.
“There’s a sense out of the Combine that the Packers are not sold on staying at No. 23, so they could be a key inflection part in the back of the first round,” Fischer wrote.
At No. 24, the Vikings replaced Aaron Jones. The Lions bolstered their offensive line at No. 28.
The 33rd Team: Oregon DT Derrick Harmon
Marcus Mosher was the latest to mock Oregon State defensive tackle Derrick Harmon to the Packers. He’d be a “Day 1 starter” for the Packers.
“The Green Bay Packers need a lot of help on the interior defensive line, but there aren’t many viable options in free agency,” Mosher explained. “Instead, they go with Derrick Harmon, who looked fantastic in the on-field drills at the NFL Combine.”
Harmon had five sacks and 11 tackles for losses during his lone season at Oregon. He had 12 more pressures than any other interior defensive lineman, according to PFF.
The Texans took a defensive tackle, Ole Miss’ Walter Nolen, at No. 25. The Vikings took a cornerback and the Lions took one of Jeff Hafley’s former standouts at Boston College.
NBC Sports: Marshall DE Mike Green
There are two ways to improve a pass defense. One is to add quality cornerbacks. The other is to add quality pass rushers.
Kyle Dvorchak took the latter approach in his latest mock for NBC Sports as he selected Marshall defensive end Mike Green. Dvorchak noted the lackluster production of former first-round picks Rashan Gary and Lukas Van Ness.
“Green Bay needs a big swing at the position,” he wrote, “and Green gives them precisely that. He led the country with 17 sacks last year and fell one TFL shy of Abdul Carter’s FBS-high mark of 24.”
Green is Jeremiah’s No. 17 prospect at NFL.com after backing up his college production with quality reps at the Senior Bowl.
Two other edge rushers, Nic Scouton of Texas A&M and Landon Jackson of Arkansas, went 27th to the Ravens and 28th to the Lions.
CBS Sports: Georgia DE Mykel Williams
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst has a history of drafting defensive players from Georgia. Mykel Williams is a defensive player from Georgia.
“Georgia has a history of producing insane athletes, and Mykel Williams might end up being the best of the group,” CBS’s Ryan Wilson wrote. “He's a first-round talent all day long, and he's just scratching the surface on what he can do.”
At 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds with 34 3/8-inch arms, he is bigger than the aforementioned Mike Green of Marshall; the Packers typically value size on the edge. He had five sacks in 2024 despite playing through an early-season ankle injury.
“It lingered the whole year,” he said at the Combine. “I never was healthy. I actually re-injured it multiple times throughout the year. I didn’t practice until Texas game (mid-October). I was messed up pretty bad.”
Williams is Jeremiah’s No. 16 prospect.
Draft Countdown: Kentucky CB Maxwell Hairston
With Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes, last year’s Week 1 starters, perhaps destined to be playing elsewhere, the Packers selected Kentucky’s athletic and playmaking cornerback, Maxwell Hairston.
“Hairston ran the fastest 40 time at the Combine at 4.28 and has cover skills,” Paul Guillemette wrote in his fifth mock.
Hariston was part of NFL.com’s All-Combine Team.
Hairston showed “burst and speed in every drill,” Nick Shook wrote. “He moved through each rep with smooth confidence, making hands catches inside and outside of his frame and putting together the most complete performance of any corner in the group.”
The Vikings took a cornerback, as well, and the Lions took a “kneecap-biter” offensive lineman.