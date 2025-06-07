Year 2 Jumps? These Seven Packers Must Take One
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Everybody loves the flashy new toy. In the NFL, that’s the rookies. However, the key for success for any team is the success of the second-year players. The “Year 2 jump” is such a cliché that it’s taken as an established fact.
A player should improve from Year 1 to Year 2. After all, last year’s rookie class spent two or three months working on 40-yard dashes. This year, they got to focus on football.
The Year 2 jump isn’t an automatic, though. There’s no better example than Eric Stokes. The 2021 first-round pick had an All-Rookie-caliber season, when he allowed a 49.5 percent catch rate and broke up 14 passes. In 2022, he started nine games, allowed an 80.0 percent catch rate and didn’t break up any passes.
These seven players must make a Year 2 jump for the good of the team. And themselves.
First Round: OL Jordan Morgan
A first-round pick has to be a starter. Maybe not as a rookie, though that would be nice, but certainly by his second season.
Morgan was not a starter as a rookie, a season derailed by a chronic shoulder injury that eventually ended in surgery. Morgan will contend for the starting job at left tackle and right guard. That’ll be tough duty. Going from tackle to guard is difficult. Going from the left side to the right side is even more difficult.
At left tackle, Rasheed Walker has been a reliable starter at one of the most important positions in the game. He hasn’t been great but he’s never been bad. At right guard, Sean Rhyan had a solid first season as the starter. Neither will go away quietly into the night.
Would the Packers like Morgan to start? Of course. However, if Walker and Rhyan remain in the starting lineup, the Packers would be rewarded with solid compensatory picks should they leave in free agency after the season.
Second Round: S Javon Bullard
Bullard had a challenging rookie season. He spent training camp anchored at safety, where he beat out Evan Williams for the starting job. When Jaire Alexander was injured, Bullard moved into the slot.
Bullard wound up starting 15 games and making 11 starts. That’s a lot of playing time to break up only one pass. According to Pro Football Focus, 50 defensive backs played at least 130 slot-coverage snaps. From that group, Bullard ranked 35th in passer rating allowed and yards allowed per slot-coverage snap.
“We knew Javon had the positional flex,” defensive backs coach Ryan Donward said before the start of OTAs. “We knew that, and we verified that last year. I think Javon, he did a great job playing violently. I mean, that guy plays the game the right way. He addresses blocks the right way. We saw it in Week 1 and we saw it throughout the season.”
With a solid foundation at both spots, Bullard must play better to maintain his role on the defense.
Third Round: RB MarShawn Lloyd
To say Lloyd had a difficult season would be an understatement. A hip injury sidelined him for the start of training camp. In his lone preseason game, he sustained a hamstring injury that kept him out for Week 1. He made his NFL debut against the Colts in Week 2, playing 10 snaps before an ankle injury.
After a lengthy stint on injured reserve, he was ready to return to action but was hospitalized by appendicitis and needed an appendectomy. As he tried one more comeback, another hamstring injury ended his season once and for all.
Lloyd missed the first week of OTAs and was limited to individual drills last week. The Packers need to get him healthy for the start of training camp so he can potentially add some lightning to the thunder delivered by Josh Jacobs.
“I think we have a feel for what he’s certainly capable of. We’ve seen enough” coach Matt LaFleur said last week. “He’s an explosive player. I think he’s getting into a better spot, but he’s got to prove it over the course of time, you know? And, unfortunately, he’s had a lot of things that have popped up and where he hasn’t been available, and it’s hard to make it when you’re unavailable.
“But I’m really excited about the player. Again, I think he’s in a lot better spot. He trained his butt off, from the day the season ended to coming back here. He worked really hard to get back, and then he had another thing pop up. So, but he’s in a lot better spot right now, and we’ll give him more (reps) as tolerated.”
Third Round: LB Ty’Ron Hopper
As part of a deep linebacker group, Hopper got the luxury of a redshirt season. He played only 18 snaps on defense, though his 215 snaps on special teams were fifth-most on the team.
He won’t have that luxury this year. The returning trip of second-year standout Edgerrin Cooper, former first-round pick Quay Walker and veteran Isaiah McDuffie are back. Hopper should be the next man up, but the Packers signed veterans Isaiah McDuffie and Kristian Welch in free agency. With Walker out at OTAs this week, it was Simmons, not Hopper, running with the ones.
“I got a guy that’s going to come downhill and hit you,” new linebackers coach Sean Duggan said before OTAs. “He’s a big, physical guy. He embraces contact, he enjoys the physical aspect of the game.”
Day 3: Jacob Monk, Kitan Oladapo, Travis Glover, Kalen King
The Packers drafted six players on Day 3 last year. Of the five who remain on the roster, safety Evan Williams had an All-Rookie season, but Monk, Oladapo and Glover barely played, King didn’t play at all. Combined, those four played 81 snaps from scrimmage – Oladapo played 50 against the Bears in Week 18 – and 144 snaps on special teams.
With Elgton Jenkins skipping the voluntary practices, Monk got most of the No. 1 reps at center. The Packers don’t have a clear-cut backup in the pivot, so there is a golden opportunity. King got a little first-team action in the slot; the Packers have no proven depth at cornerback. With his size and athletic ability, Oladapo at least needs to be a force on special teams.
The mandatory minicamp is scheduled for Tuesday through Thursday. For all four players, a strong week could serve as a springboard for training camp as they fight to keep their spots on the roster and earn roles on the team.