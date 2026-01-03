Panthers vs. Buccaneers: Three Bold Predictions for Week 18 NFC South Showdown
The fate of the NFC South will potentially be determined on Saturday afternoon when the Buccaneers host the Panthers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.
At 8–8, Carolina is currently in the division lead. A win against the Buccaneers, who are 7–9, would cement the Panthers’ playoff status, but there's still a chance they can make it if they lose. If they’re unable to win in the season finale, Carolina could still make the playoffs if the Falcons are able to defeat the Saints. The Buccaneers need to win and need the Falcons to lose in order to get into the playoffs.
Regardless of their clinching scenarios, both teams have plenty on the line in the regular season finale. The Panthers haven’t been to the playoffs since 2017, and haven’t won the NFC South since ‘15. They could snap both droughts with a win on Saturday.
As for the Bucs, they’ve won the division four years in a row, and could extend that streak to five if they’re able to win and get a favor from the Saints.
I’m going to make some bold predictions for the NFC South clash, with a trip to the playoffs (potentially) on the line.
Panthers will hold Baker Mayfield under 200 passing yards and force an interception
Mayfield has been abysmal for much of the back half of the season. Previously an MVP candidate, he’s faded out of the conversation for the award, and rightfully so. Over the last seven weeks, Mayfield has just one game without an interception. He’s thrown nine touchdown passes and eight interceptions in that span, struggling to re-discover his rhythm.
Last time he played the Panthers, just two weeks ago, he was held to just 145 passing yards while throwing for a touchdown and an interception. I’m expecting him to have another difficult came Saturday at home against a Carolina defense that has surrendered the seventh-fewest passing yards over the last three weeks.
I think Mayfield will have his eighth game with less than 200 yards and throw at least one interception.
Bryce Young will bounce back from Week 17 struggles with two-plus touchdown passes
If Young plays the way he did last week, the Panthers will have their work cut out for them. Against the Seahawks in Week 17, Young completed 14 passes but had just 54 passing yards. He didn’t complete a single pass for greater than eight yards, and didn’t throw for a touchdown. That type of play won’t get the job done in the season finale, and certainly not in the playoffs.
The Buccaneers have one of the league’s weakest pass defenses, surrendering the seventh-most passing yards per game. Last time Young dueled against his division rivals he had 191 yards, two touchdowns and didn’t have an interception. I’m expecting a similarly strong game from the former No. 1 pick, who has thrown just one interception in his last four games. Young will bounce back this week with a pair of touchdowns and more than 200 yards.
Panthers will secure NFC South title with one-score win
Carolina has the chance to end its lengthy playoff drought on its own terms, and I’m expecting the team to rise to the occasion. Cam Newton was still the starting quarterback the last time the team went to the postseason, leading the team to an 11–5 record and a wild card berth. Now, with another No. 1 pick under center in Young, they have a chance to finally end their seven-year streak of missing out on the playoffs. Doing so while snapping the Buccaneers’ recent stranglehold on the division would be quite the statement from the Panthers.
This will be a rematch of their game in Week 16, when Carolina hosted and defeated Tampa Bay, 23–20. I’m expecting a similar outcome on Saturday, with the Panthers’ defense shutting down the Bucs’ passing attack. I think the Panthers will lock up a playoff berth and a division title with a one-score win on the road.