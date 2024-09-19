SI

Panthers Crushed By NFL Fans Over Comically Sad Andy Dalton Hype Video

Andy Nesbitt

Andy Dalton will get the start this Sunday for the Carolina Panthers.
Andy Dalton will get the start this Sunday for the Carolina Panthers. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

In 2023 the Carolina Panthers used the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft on former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. The franchise had hopes that Young would be the right signal-caller to be the face of the organization for years to come.

Well, those hopes apparently didn't last long as Young has been benched this week in favor of veteran QB Andy Dalton, who will get the start this Sunday against the Raiders in Las Vegas.

The team celebrated the move on Thursday by sharing a hype video for Dalton, the 36-year-old who's jumping in for the 23-year-old who isn't long removed from hearing his name get called first on draft night.

Look at this work of comically sad art:

Fans crushed the Panthers for doing that:

More From Around the NFL

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt

ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NFL