Panthers Crushed By NFL Fans Over Comically Sad Andy Dalton Hype Video
In this story:
In 2023 the Carolina Panthers used the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft on former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. The franchise had hopes that Young would be the right signal-caller to be the face of the organization for years to come.
Well, those hopes apparently didn't last long as Young has been benched this week in favor of veteran QB Andy Dalton, who will get the start this Sunday against the Raiders in Las Vegas.
The team celebrated the move on Thursday by sharing a hype video for Dalton, the 36-year-old who's jumping in for the 23-year-old who isn't long removed from hearing his name get called first on draft night.
Look at this work of comically sad art:
Fans crushed the Panthers for doing that:
