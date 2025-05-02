NFL insider names 'explosive' third-rounder favorite pick by Panthers
Defense was the theme for the Carolina Panthers’ 2025 offseason. It’s what general manager Dan Morgan stressed during free agency. He also used half of what proved to be eight selections in the NFL draft to bolster this side of the ball.
The Athletic NFL Staff listed their favorite draft pick for each of the 32 clubs. Writer Joseph Person chimed in with his selection, opting for Ole Miss edge-rusher Princely Umanmielen, who finished with 10.5 sacks in his final season with the Rebels.
“As a longtime tight end fan,” explained Person, “I’m tempted to go with fifth-round pick Mitchell Evans—the Notre Dame tight end who gives off strong Mark Bavaro vibes (aging myself here). But I’ll go with Umanmielen, who has the same type of speed and bend that made Brian Burns an explosive pass rusher with the Panthers.
“Like Burns, Umanmielen might be a little light to hold up against the run. He could be a game-changer in a division that will include a couple of new starting quarterbacks in Atlanta and New Orleans.”
In the second round, Morgan also went pass-rusher and grabbed Texas A&M’s Nic Scourton. These two rookies, along with the free-agent addition of Patrick Jones II, could give Ejiro Evero’s defense some much-needed oomph when it comes to chasing down opposing quarterbacks.
It’s worth recalling that the Panthers allowed the most total yards and most rushing yards in the league this past season. Evero’s unit also finished with a mere 32 sacks, tied for the third-fewest QB sacks in the NFL. That’s off a 2023 showing in which Carolina totaled an NFL-low 27 sacks. This past season, veterans Jadeveon Clowney and A’Shawn Robinson tied for the club lead with a paltry 5.5 sacks. Umanmielen, Scourton, and Jones could spearhead a new-look and effective pass rush.
