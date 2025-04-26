Scouting report for Carolina Panthers’ second-round pick edge rusher Nic Scourton
Carolina Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan may have surprised some people on the opening night of the NFL draft. Despite a defense that was the worst in the league in 2024, he used the eighth overall pick to select University of Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.
The Panthers didn’t have their own second-round pick on Friday due to the 2023 trade with the Bears. They did own the 57th overall selection, obtained previously from the Rams. Then the fun began with help from the Denver Broncos. All told, Carolina sent the 54th, 74th, 111th, and 230th picks to Sean Payton’s club for the 51st, 85th, 122nd, and 208th overall picks.
This offseason, Morgan added linebacker Patrick Jones II from the Vikings. Seeking some more pass-rushing help, Morgan opted for Texas A&M’s Nic Scourton with the 51st pick.
There’s this evaluation from NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein. “Physical edge presence with the potential for creating havoc on all three downs. Scourton can power across the blocker’s face and into gaps but is an average “set-and-contain” run defender. He plays with adequate hustle and range in pursuit and hits runners with heavy pads.
“He’s an eclectic rusher with a mature rush plan and rarely shows opponents the same look on consecutive plays. He won’t outrace or bulldoze tackles, but he utilizes tempo alterations and a bag full of moves and counters. Teams threw chips and double-teams his way out of concern and respect. Scourton’s size, demeanor and rush talent give him a chance to become a productive three-down starter off the edge.”
After two seasons at Purdue University, the 6’3”, 257-pound defender joined the Aggies in 2024. In 12 games, he totaled 37 tackles, five sacks, knocked down two passes, and forced a fumble. One year earlier with the Boilermakers, Scourton finished with 10.0 sacks in 11 outings.
