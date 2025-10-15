3 edge rushers the Carolina Panthers could trade for
In 2023. the Carolina Panthers managed an NFL-low 27 sacks in 17 contests. A year later, the defense improved slightly to 32 quarterback traps, tied for the third fewest in the league.
Hence this offseason, general manager Dan Morgan used a pair of draft choices in the second (Nic Scourton) and third (Princely Umanmielen) round to add some youth to the pass rush. He also signed outside linebacker Patrick Jones II away from the Minnesota Vikings, and Tershawn Wharton came over from the Kansas City Chiefs.
So far, the Panthers have played in six games and have a grand total of five sacks. They belong to Umanmielen, A’Shawn Robinson, Jones, Derrick Brown, and Wharton. Unfortunately, there was some bad news for this defense on Wednesday.
Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report recently came out with 10 players that could be had in a trade. Three are edge rushers. The candidates mentioned by Knox are Cincinnati’s Trey Hendrickson (39.0 sacks in 40 games dating back to 2023), Miami’s Jaelen Phillips, and the Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux. Could Morgan make a run at any of them if they actually become available?
“As long as the Bengals believe they can tread water until Joe Burrow's return, they'll rebuff most offers for star pass-rusher Trey Hendrickson. If they don't right the ship very soon, though, they may not be so quick to hang up the phone. The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported in August that the Bengals wanted a 2026 first-round pick and a young defensive player in return for Hendrickson. Cincinnati can't expect that, but it would have to consider a strong offer for the impending 2026 free agent…”
What about the aforementioned Dolphins’ defender? “Pass-rusher Jaelan Phillips, meanwhile, is playing on the fifth-year option,” said Knox. “He looms as a quality trade chip for a team that may soon implode…"
Finally, there’s Thibodeaux, part of a defense that has come up with 13 QB traps in six outings. The 24-year-old was the fifth overall pick in the 2022 draft, explained Knox, “and has recorded 2.5 sacks this season. However, he's also two years away from free agency, and New York has already invested in Brian Burns and rookie Abdul Carter. Flipping Thibodeaux for a receiver who can help rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart would make sense.…”
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Carolina Panthers studs & duds from upset win over Dallas Cowboys
Rico Dowdle quickly becoming surprise superstar for Panthers offense
Cam Newton sends clear message to Panthers quarterback Bryce Young
Adam Thielen trade not working out for Panthers, Vikings, Adam Thielen