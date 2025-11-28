Brian Burns’ standout season proving Panthers were wrong to trade him

It’s down-the-stretch time in the National Football League. There are a lot of things to be settled in terms of division champions and wild card teams. There’s also time to take a look at some potential personal and team accomplishments.

Matt Johnson of Sportsnaut focused on a handful of NFL records that could be broken by season’s end. Quarterback sacks, in terms of the individual defender, have only been an official statistic since 1982. You can thank Pro Football Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor’s immediate impact as a rookie in 1981 for the added attention, but that’s a topic for another day.

Speaking of corralling opposing quarterbacks, the second-leading sack artist in the league these days is currently a member of Big Blue. It wasn’t always that way. Back in 2019, the Carolina Panthers used the 16th overall pick on Florida State edge-rusher Brian Burns. After five seasons, 46.0 sacks, and a pair of Pro Bowl invitations, he was dealt to the New York Giants. Are the Panthers now dealing with a case of seller’s remorse?

“We at least have to highlight the historic season New York Giants edge rusher Brian Burns is having this season,” explained Johnson. “On one of the league’s worst defenses, with opponents far more inclined to run on New York than pass, Burns might have a shot at breaking franchise icon Michael Strahan’s single-season sack record.

Of course, Hall of Famer Strahan finished with 22.5 sacks in 2001, the recognized official NFL record. That mark was tied by current Pittsburgh Steelers’ edge-rusher T.J. Watt in 2021.

“Burns is at 13.0 sacks through 12 games,” added Johnson, “so his pace would need to pick up a bit in the team’s final five games. We’ll note, however, that he put up nine sacks in the first seven weeks of the season. If he can recapture that form, which is possible with the Patriots (two offensive linemen out), Commanders, Vikings, and Raiders on the schedule. Of course, this success would be coming in a year where his numbers pale in comparison to Garrett.” That would be Cleveland Browns’ superstar Myles Garrett and his amazing 18.0 sacks in just 11 games.

Of course, the point here has little to do with an NFL record and more the fact that Dave Canales’s team has only three more sacks (16) than Burns (13) this season. Despite general manager Dan Morgan’s offseason additions of Patrick Jones II (currently on IR) and Tershawn Wharton, and rookies Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen, Carolina’s pass rush continues to a weakness.

