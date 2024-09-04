What Austin Corbett said about Panthers' two new 'freakish' starting guards
The Carolina Panthers went all out to try to improve the supporting cast and overall picture around Bryce Young this offseason. The strategy had three main prongs: first, they hired a quarterback-friendly head coach in Dave Canales. Next, they added two new big pieces at wide receiver by trading for Diontae Johnson and drafting Xavier Legette.
Finally, they also signed two new starting guards in free agency, handing out a total of over $70 million in guaranteed money to bring in Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis. You can make strong arguments against prioritizing guards in the modern game, but in this case the Panthers desperately needed to improve the interior pass protection that's so critical for quarterbacks, especially smaller and relatively inexperienced ones like Young.
Another guy who should benefit from the presence of Hunt and Lewis is the one who will be sandwhiched between them in the starting lineup. Here's what new starting center Austin Corbett had to say about the changing of the guard(s), according to Joe Person at The Athletic.
Austin Corbett on Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis:
“Rob and D-Lew are freakish athletes for how big they are. So we can still move the ball and get those outside-moving things and change and move the pocket. So it’s the idea of we’re big and strong enough to hold up in front and then also athletic enough to move the ball and get on the edge.”
In theory Corbett is right, but it will take more than kind words to upgrade the results at the line of scrimmage, though. Last season only five teams around the NFL graded out lower than Carolina in pass blocking according to PFF and only four were rated worse in run blocking.
New offensive line coach Joe Gilbert comes in with a good reputation based on what he did in Tampa the last few years, but he clearly has his work cut out for him.
