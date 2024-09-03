Updated Carolina Panthers depth chart going into Week 1 of 2024 season
The days of depth chart and 53-man projections are officially over as we enter Week 1 of the regular season. Thursday evening, the Carolina Panthers released their initial depth chart for this week's road game against the New Orleans Saints.
Note: This depth chart is subject to change and is not considered final.
OFFENSE
QB: Bryce Young, Andy Dalton
RB: Chuba Hubbard, Miles Sanders, Raheem Blackshear
WR: Diontae Johnson, Xavier Legette, David Moore
WR: Adam Thielen, Jonathan Mingo
TE: Tommy Tremble, Ja'Tavion Sanders
TE: Ian Thomas, Jordan Matthews
LT: Ikem Ekwonu, Yosh Nijman
LG: Damien Lewis, Chandler Zavala
C: Austin Corbett, Brady Christensen, Andrew Raym
RG: Robert Hunt, Jarrett Kingston
RT: Taylor Moton, Yosh Nijman
DEFENSE
DE: Derrick Brown
DT: Shy Tuttle, Nick Thurman
DE: A'Shawn Robinson, LaBryan Ray
OLB: Jadeveon Clowney, Jamie Sheriff
ILB: Shaq Thompson, Claudin Cherelus
ILB: Josey Jewell, Trevin Wallace, Jon Rhattigan
OLB: DJ Johnson, Eku Leota
CB: Jaycee Horn, Troy Hill, Tariq Castro-Fields
CB: Michael Jackson, Chau Smith-Wade, Shemar Bartholomew, Keenan Isaac
S: Xavier Woods, Nick Scott
S: Jordan Fuller, Jammie Robinson
SPECIAL TEAMS
KR: Raheem Blackshear, David Moore
PR: Raheem Blackshear, David Moore
K: Eddy Piñeiro
P: Johnny Hekker
LS JJ Jensen
