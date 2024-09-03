All Panthers

Updated Carolina Panthers depth chart going into Week 1 of 2024 season

A look at the Carolina Panthers' two-deep heading into the Saints matchup.

Schuyler Callihan

The days of depth chart and 53-man projections are officially over as we enter Week 1 of the regular season. Thursday evening, the Carolina Panthers released their initial depth chart for this week's road game against the New Orleans Saints.

Note: This depth chart is subject to change and is not considered final.

OFFENSE

QB: Bryce Young, Andy Dalton

RB: Chuba Hubbard, Miles Sanders, Raheem Blackshear

WR: Diontae Johnson, Xavier Legette, David Moore

WR: Adam Thielen, Jonathan Mingo

TE: Tommy Tremble, Ja'Tavion Sanders

TE: Ian Thomas, Jordan Matthews

LT: Ikem Ekwonu, Yosh Nijman

LG: Damien Lewis, Chandler Zavala

C: Austin Corbett, Brady Christensen, Andrew Raym

RG: Robert Hunt, Jarrett Kingston

RT: Taylor Moton, Yosh Nijman

DEFENSE

DE: Derrick Brown

DT: Shy Tuttle, Nick Thurman

DE: A'Shawn Robinson, LaBryan Ray

OLB: Jadeveon Clowney, Jamie Sheriff

ILB: Shaq Thompson, Claudin Cherelus

ILB: Josey Jewell, Trevin Wallace, Jon Rhattigan

OLB: DJ Johnson, Eku Leota

CB: Jaycee Horn, Troy Hill, Tariq Castro-Fields

CB: Michael Jackson, Chau Smith-Wade, Shemar Bartholomew, Keenan Isaac

S: Xavier Woods, Nick Scott

S: Jordan Fuller, Jammie Robinson

SPECIAL TEAMS

KR: Raheem Blackshear, David Moore

PR: Raheem Blackshear, David Moore

K: Eddy Piñeiro

P: Johnny Hekker

LS JJ Jensen

