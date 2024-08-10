Late-blooming NFL star QB credits Panthers coach Dave Canales for speaking life into him
The Carolina Panthers have tried to follow a familiar pattern since David Tepper took over the franchise. While he came from the Pittsburgh Steelers organization Tepper has clearly attempted to model his team after the success of the Seattle Seahawks, who were at worst a fringe playoff team all 14 years Pete Carroll was their head coach. Carolina's GM Dan Morgan spent the first eight years of his career in Seattle and the team's new head coach Dave Canales was there even longer, first as a wide receivers coach (2010-2017) and then working with their quarterbacks (2018-2022).
It's the work that Canales did in that final year with the Seahawks that must have convinced the Panthers that Canales was the right choice to bring the best out of Bryce Young, who floundered in his rookie year under Frank Reich. That season Geno Smith changed seemingly overnight from being a mediocre backup QB into one of the NFL's most accurate, aggressive and clutch performers. After standing on the sidelines the previous seven years, Smith suddenly enjoyed a huge breakout, playing at a top-10 level and making the Pro Bowl each of the last two seasons.
A lot of people deserve credit for Smith's late-blooming development, incuding Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson, but Smith also singled out Canales for speaking life into him. Watch.
Last year as their offensive coordinator Canales helped steer the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' ship in the right direction, getting former number one overall pick Baker Mayfield playing at his best again for the first time in several seasons.
If Canales can help engineer a similar turnaround for fellow first overall pick Bryce Young, the Panthers will be relevant again sooner rather than later.
— Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI —
Panthers' plane runs off the taxiway at Charlotte Douglas Airport
Steve Smith zinged Panthers rookie QB in his very first NFL game
Panthers 53-man roster projection after first preseason game of 2024
Takeaways from PFF grades from Panthers' preseason loss to Patriots