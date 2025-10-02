Baker Mayfield gives predictable answer to silly question about Sam Darnold, Panthers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield and Seattle Seahawks signal-caller Sam Darnold remain close friends after both spent time with the Carolina Panthers in recent years.
Mayfield appeared in seven games (six starts) with the Panthers in 2022, and Darnold was with Carolina in 2021 and 2022, playing in 18 games in that span.
However, neither one panned out in Carolina, and judging from the fact that both have revived their careers since then, it wasn't actually their faults.
On Wednesday, Mayfield was asked about his relationship with Darnold and he revealed the two still talk.
However, when asked if he and Darnold ever "reminisce on the good old days in Carolina," Mayfield had a predictable answer.
This is the second time recently that Mayfield has expressed his contempt for his time in Carolina.
After beating the New York Jets in Week 3, Mayfield said the win was personal because he was cut by Jets defensive coordinator and former Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks.
"I loved it," Mayfield said, per ESPN. "And also their D-coordinator was the one that cut me in Carolina. Lot of stuff was personal today. Haason Reddick, former Jet ... lot of people."
Wilks has since responded and indicated he did not have that kind of say over personnel, thus he wasn't responsible for Mayfield getting cut.
And, in his response, Wilks also threw shade at the Panthers.
"A lot of respect for Baker, tremendous football player," Wilks said, per FOX Sports. "Nothing really to say beyond that … I don't really think an interim coach has that much authority over personnel. If that's the case, I would've never gotten rid of our best player, Christian McCaffrey."
If Wilks, Mayfield and Darnold ever got on a three-way phone call, it would not be a good conversation for the Panthers, that's for sure.