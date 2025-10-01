NFL evaluator shares brutally honest take on Bryce Young’s 2025 performance
Jeff Howe of The Athletic came out with his NFL QB Stock Report for Week 5. There are apparently some doubters out there when it comes to the Carolina Panthers’ third-year signal-caller.
“Bryce Young’s late-season surge in 2024,” stated Howe, “was supposed to signify a turning point in his career trajectory. But now that his momentum has fallen flat, there’s a potential issue brewing for the Carolina Panthers.”
Young’s performance in the final three games last season was eye-opening. He hit on 64.8 percent of his passes for 612 yards and seven touchdowns, ran for three scores, and didn’t commit a turnover.
This season, there’s been no sign of that kind of play to date. In four outings, he’s connected on 60.4 percent of his throws for 753 yards and five TDs, and has run for one score. Young has also committed five turnovers, all of which came in his first five quarters of play in 2025. It’s been a disheartening start for the top pick in the 2023 NFL draft and his team.
Still, Howe brings up an excellent point. “Still just 24 and in his third season, Young is anything but a complete product. If we’ve learned anything from the likes of Jared Goff, Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold, nobody’s story should ever be fully told at this stage of their career. Young has also bounced back from more dire circumstances, including last year’s early benching.”
"But the 2025 reviews are not favorable,” added Howe, “according to a coach, an executive and a scout who have studied Young’s performances this season. He has been downright “awful” at some points during the Panthers’ 1-3 start, according to one evaluator who was granted anonymity so he could speak openly about another team’s player. He’s looked uncomfortable in the pocket, struggled to see the field, lacked anticipation and failed to be consistently accurate.”
A year ago, head coach Dave Canales took over in Carolina and sat down a struggling Young after just two games. He wound up starting the Panthers’ final 10 games and certainly showed some progress. However, his start in 2025 has been a disappointment. Via Howe, one evaluator had this to say in regards to Young. “I don’t think he’s the guy.”
