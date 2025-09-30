NFL.com analysis should make Panthers coach Dave Canales nervous
To say that the Carolina Panthers' ugly 42–13 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday at Foxborough was pretty disheartening may be a bit of an understatement. After nearly pulling off a comeback victory in Week 2 at Arizona and then following that up with a shocking 30-0 win over the rival Atlanta Falcons, Dave Canales’s club appeared to be headed in the right direction.
Instead, the team laid enough eggs to make an omelet. The Panthers took an early 7-0 lead, then watched as the Pats responded with 42 consecutive points. Quarterback Bryce Young had his ups and downs and Carolina’s special teams gave up an 87-yard punt return for a touchdown while rookie kicker Ryan Fitzgerald also had a rough afternoon. Nick Shook of NFL.com had this takeaway following Carolina’s 29-point loss.
“After pitching a 30-0 shutout in Week 3, Bryce Young and the Panthers turned back into a pumpkin Sunday. Young struggled mightily with accuracy all afternoon, the running game was essentially nonexistent until garbage time, New England effectively limited Tetairoa McMillan, and the Panthers proved they didn't have an answer on offense or defense.”
Meanwhile, Patriots’ quarterback Drake Maye hit on 14-of-17 passes for 203 yards and two touchdowns, plus ran for a score. Carolina’s defense, which forced three turnovers in the rout of the Falcons, failed to come up with a takeaway in the ugly defeat.
“The loss is disheartening for a fanbase,” added Shook, “that thought their team got back on track last week before reminding them of how far the Panthers still must climb in order to find consistency, and while it's too common in oversimplified football analysis, this situation truly starts with the quarterback. Dave Canales likely knew turning around these Panthers wouldn't be easy when he took the job, and he's probably going to feel a bit more heat after this ugly showing.”
Next up are the 1-3 Miami Dolphins, who are coming off their first victory of 2025. Which version of the Panthers will show up this Sunday?
