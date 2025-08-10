Bryce Young 'needs a big year' to stabilize the Carolina Panthers' QB room
You don't need an elite quarterback to win a Super Bowl, but it certainly doesn't hurt to have one who knows what he's doing out there. The Carolina Panthers have been searching for one ever since Cam Newton's injuries turned him into a shell of his former league MVP level.
Last season the Panthers finally got their first glimpse at what might be the end of that search. After bombing the first two games of the 2024 campaign Young returned to the lineup at midseason and balled out for the rest of the year, beginning to look like the former No. 1 overall pick that he is.
As promising as Young finished the season, he's not quite out of the woods yet. If he were to regress in 2025 the Panthers might wind up looking for a new starter next offseason, and they'd be right to do so. According to Joshua Watt at NFL Spin Zone, Young needs a big year to stabilize Carolina's QB room.
Bryce Young needs a big year
"So far Bryce's NFL career has been a rollercoaster. This has to end. He needs a big year that provides stability to the Panthers QB room."
Good news: Young appeared to pick up where he left off last season in the team's first preseason game of the year on Friday night.
After a quick three and out on their first possession, Young led a convincing scoring drive the next time out, including a beautiful 29-yard completion to Tetairoa McMillan and a backyard touchdown to Jalen Coker to finish it off.
The rest of the Panthers' quarterbacks didn't look so sharp, though. Andy Dalton made a couple of nice throws but he also sacked himself and threw an ugly interception. Third-stringer Jack Plummer didn't make any nasty mistakes like Dalton, but he was also unable to find the end zone.
To improve on their 5-12 record Carolina will obviously need a massive step forward from their defense, but if Bryce Young can't stay healthy and play most of their games then you can forget about any chance at landing a Wild Card spot, to say nothing of unseating Tampa at the top of the division.
Even if Young thrives this year, the Panthers should consider adding better depth behind him either in free agency or in next year's draft.