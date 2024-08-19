Will the Panthers play Bryce Young & starters in preseason finale vs. Buffalo Bills?
First-year Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales has been extremely careful with his decision-making this preseason in terms of when to play his starters in preseason games or even just getting them back to action in practice.
He understands that he can't afford to have some of his best players missing time to begin the season with an injury because they were rushed back or put in a situation where the risk of injury was elevated. Although it's a new offensive scheme, play-caller, and several new faces who make up the offense, Canales is more concerned about the overall health of the unit than inserting them into a preseason game for a couple of series.
Canales was asked about his decision to rest quarterback Bryce Young and the starters once again against the New York Jets and if there's any chance they'll see action this upcoming weekend in Buffalo for the preseason finale.
"Yeah, really just looking at the guys, the health of the full unit. We're going to get more people back, so, again, this week would be another week to evaluate. We're going to have more of those guys that would be playing with that starting group, so this could be a good opportunity for that this week, but, again, it all depends on how practice goes," Canales said. "It all depends on the depth of the guys we have to finish games, so, again, that's really just where my head was at. Like if we throw a group out there but we're missing a bunch of pieces, it's not really giving us the full look at working together and doing that, so I want to make sure that they're able to do that together and so that kind of was what went into the decision."
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers changed offense three times in Bryce Young’s first offseason
What we learned about the Panthers’ depth in preseason loss to the Jets
Carolina Panthers stock watch after second week of the NFL preseason
Cam Newton breaks down iconic touchdown pass to CMC vs. Packers